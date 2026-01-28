Game Preview: at Birmingham Squadron

Last Meeting: W, 121-116 on 1/5/24 in Birmingham, AL

Live Stream: NBAGLeague.com

All-Time Record: 5-1

Streak: W3

The Sioux Falls Skyforce continues their five-game road trip Wednesday night with a matchup against the Birmingham Squadron at Legacy Arena.

Sioux Falls enters the contest coming off a road win in Santa Cruz, where the Skyforce closed the two-game series with a strong offensive showing while continuing to apply pressure inside. Sioux Falls generated balanced scoring and controlled the tempo late, building off consistent downhill attacks and efficient half-court execution.

Jahmir Young remains the focal point of the Skyforce offense, extending his productive stretch with another high-usage performance in Santa Cruz. Young has scored 20 or more points in 11 straight games, including four consecutive 30-point outings, while continuing to facilitate at a high level. His combination of scoring volume and playmaking has fueled Sioux Falls' offensive efficiency throughout the road trip.

Birmingham enters Wednesday having wrapped up a 10-game homestand. The Squadron opened the regular season 4-3 but have since dropped 10 straight games, including a weekend sweep by the Cleveland Charge. Offensively, Birmingham is led by Pelicans two-way guard Trey Alexander, who averages 22.6 points per game while shooting 42.0 percent from three-point range, along with 5.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists. Jaden Springer adds 17.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, providing additional perimeter creation.

Interior play is expected to be a key factor in the matchup. Sioux Falls ranks fourth in the NBA G League in points in the paint at 59.8 per game, while Birmingham allows the highest points-in-the-paint average in the league, placing added emphasis on finishing and interior efficiency for the Skyforce on Wednesday night.

Wednesday's contest marks Sioux Falls' lone road meeting with Birmingham this season. The Skyforce will conclude their road trip this weekend at the Texas Legends, with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 PM CST on Saturday.

YOUNG EARNS PLAYER OF THE WEEK HONORS

- Jahmir Young was named NBA G League Player of the Week after leading the Skyforce to a 2-1 record from Jan. 19-25 while averaging 32.3 points, 10.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 40.1 minutes per game.

- Young is in the midst of a dominant January stretch, scoring 20+ points in 11 straight games and posting four consecutive 30-point performances, becoming just the fourth player in Skyforce history to accomplish the feat.

- Over 10 January games, Young is averaging 30.2 points, 9.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 41.0 percent from three. He ranks second in the NBA G League in January scoring, first in total assists (99) and second in plus/minus (+96).

- Young has recorded a 20-point, 10-assist double-double in four of his last five games, continuing to handle primary offensive responsibilities throughout the Skyforce's current road trip.







