Skyforce to Host Hometown Heroes Night on February 6

Published on January 27, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce will host Hometown Heroes Night on Friday, February 6, when the team takes on the Maine Celtics at the Sanford Pentagon. The night is presented by Fareway Meat and Grocery, AARP Sioux Falls, and Royal River Hotel and Casino.

Hometown Heroes Night has been a staple of the Skyforce calendar for more than two decades, serving as an opportunity to honor those who serve while providing military families the chance to enjoy a night together at the Pentagon. Skyforce President Mike Heineman emphasized the significance of the event and its long-standing impact within the community.

"This night has been a big one for us for more than 20 years," Heineman said. "Ever since the Iraq and Afghanistan wars began, we've tried to give military families an opportunity to come out, spend time together, and enjoy a Skyforce game. It's something we're proud of, and we're happy to continue doing it."

As part of the annual tradition, the Skyforce will offer complimentary, partner-sponsored tickets to active, reserve, or retired military and National Guard personnel, along with local law enforcement, fire and rescue, and emergency medical services members and their families.

Tickets may be claimed through the online link provided by department supervisors or picked up at the Sanford Pentagon box office beginning at 6:00 PM on game night, while supplies last.

Heineman also highlighted the importance of the event's presenting partners and their role in supporting the initiative.

"Those sponsors help a lot," Heineman said. "They allow us to provide as many tickets as possible to military families who want to attend. Without their support, we wouldn't be able to do this, and we're very thankful for them."

Skyforce players will wear military-inspired gray camouflage uniforms during the game, which will be auctioned off to benefit Operation Cares, the team's long-standing charitable initiative supporting military families in the Sioux Falls community. The online jersey auction will launch through DASH on January 30 and conclude at 8:00 PM on February 6.

Fans are encouraged to attend the game and participate in the jersey auction to help honor local heroes and support military families throughout the community. Heineman described Hometown Heroes Night as one of the most meaningful events on the Skyforce schedule.

"It's one of our coolest nights," Heineman said. "Seeing that many military families in the crowd and what it means to them is special. The jersey auction helps us raise money for Operation Cares, which supports so many families in our community. It's a fun night, and I hope everyone comes out and enjoys it."

Season tickets, flex packs, and single-game tickets are on sale now. Discounts and benefits are available for groups of 10 or more. For more information, fans can visit the Skyforce front office at 2131 S. Minnesota Avenue or call (605) 332-0605.







