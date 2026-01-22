Skyforce Acquires Dennis Smith Jr.

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced the acquisition of Dennis Smith Jr. from the available player pool.

Smith Jr., a 6-2, 205-pound guard, was selected ninth overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft following one season at North Carolina State.

At the NBA level, Smith Jr. put together his strongest production early in his career, earning NBA All-Rookie Second Team honors in 2018 after averaging 15.2 points and 5.2 assists as a rookie with Dallas. He was also selected to the Rising Stars Challenge and participated in the Slam Dunk Contest in both 2018 and 2019.

Smith Jr. has appeared in 326 NBA games across seven seasons with Dallas, New York, Detroit, Portland, Charlotte and Brooklyn, averaging 9.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 23.3 minutes per game.

Prior to turning pro, Smith Jr. played one season at NC State (2016-17), earning ACC Freshman of the Year and averaging 18.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

He most recently appeared in 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd during the 2025-26 NBA G League season, averaging 8.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals in 23.4 minutes per game.

To complete the transaction, the Skyforce waived Micah Parrish. Smith Jr. is expected to be available for Sioux Falls' upcoming games against the Santa Cruz Warriors this weekend, with tip-off scheduled for 9:00 PM CST on both Friday and Saturday.







