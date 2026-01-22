Herd Drops to Noblesville Boom

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the Noblesville Boom 95-90.

Cormac Ryan led the Herd with 23 points while Victor Oladipo followed with 13 points off the bench. John Butler Jr. posted a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds. Jeremiah Tilmon also posted a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The top scorers for the Noblesville Boom were Jalen Slawson with 23 points and Ethan Thompson with 18 points.

Wisconsin opened with a John Butler Jr. three-pointer to take the first lead of the game. Noblesville converted a 13-6 run to take the edge. Wisconsin cut the deficit to five behind Stephen Thompson Jr.'s jump shot. The Boom responded by building to a double-digit lead with one minute remaining. Noblesville converted one more basket to close out the quarter ahead 28-17.

The Herd opened the second quarter with renewed energy, sparked by Cormac Ryan's putback and Cameron Martin's jump shot. Wisconsin trimmed the deficit to nine before Victor Oladipo drilled a rightwing transition three to make it a six-point game. Noblesville countered from deep, quickly stretching the gap back to double digits at 43-30. Wisconsin responded with steady interior scoring from Jeremiah Tilmon and Cam Martin to keep the Herd within striking distance. The Boom seized the final basket with a buzzer-beater three to go ahead 54-43.

Wisconsin pulled within double digits early in the third quarter behind back-to-back threes by Cormac Ryan. Noblesville briefly rebuilt its lead, but the Herd responded with a 13-4 burst. Cormac Ryan converted a transition three while Victor Oladipo followed with a corner triple to cut it to 72-66. Wisconsin closed out the quarter with two more baskets to make it a two-point game in favor of the Boom, 72-70.

The Herd seized the lead behind a John Butler Jr. triple for a 73-72. Victor Oladipo added a free throw to build the Herd's advantage to three. The Boom answered, but the Herd battled through multiple ties. Victor Oladipo's tipin pushed Wisconsin ahead 78-75 before Noblesville knotted it at 78. The Boom turned around a 103 run that put the Herd behind. Wisconsin mounted another surge to make it a two-point game with three minutes remaining. Noblesville knocked down a deep three and iced it with two free throws, sealing a 95-90 Boom win.

The Herd will close out the homestand on Saturday, Jan. 24, against the Noblesville Boom with tip set for 7:00 p.m. CST.







