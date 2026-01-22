Skyhawks End Five-Game Homestand with 121-115 Loss to the Maine Celtics

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks (4-10) fell 121-115 to the Maine Celtics (8-5) in the last of the Skyhawks' five-game home stretch.

Atlanta Hawks rookie forward Asa Newell collected his first career NBA G League double-double with career highs across the board with 29 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and three blocks in 35 minutes (10-20 FGM, 3-9 3FGM).

In five games on assignment with the Skyhawks, Newell is averaging 20.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 blocks per game.

Atlanta Hawks two-way guard RayJ Dennis secured his fifth game of 20-or-more points as a Skyhawk, tallying 21 points behind 5-6 from beyond the arc and 8-16 from the field, seven assists, six rebounds and one block in 33 minutes.

With only an eight-man roster, Maine took an early 42-28 advantage in the first quarter closing out the frame on a 13-0 run.

Maine continued to press their foot on the gas, ending the first half with five Celtics players in double-digits and a 73-49 advantage.

The third quarter saw the Skyhawks inch back into the contest, taking the third quarter 29-25 to head into the final frame down 98-78.

Down by as many as 21 points in the fourth quarter, the Skyhawks mounted a comeback bolstered by 15 quarter points from Asa Newell and 13 points from RayJ Dennis, which was started by a short 10-2 run to cut the lead to 103-90 with seven minutes to go.

Maine pushed the lead back to 16, before the Skyhawks homed in on a 13-0 run to storm back to within three points of the Celtics lead.

The Celtics answered with two buckets from Tosan Evbuomwan and Stefan Todorovic, creating a little more space with a seven-point lead. The Skyhawks quickly extinguished the short Celtics' spurt with back-to-back triples from RayJ Dennis and Asa Newell, pulling within one point, 112-111, with 1:20 left in the game.

Celtics rookie Hayden Gray then iced the game for Maine, pouring in two late on the shot clock threes to carry Maine to a 121-115 final

Gray led the way for the Celtics, collecting 23 points, 11 assists, eight rebounds and eight steals in 40 minutes.

College Park will now fly to the west coast to take on the South Bay Lakers on Jan. 27 at 10 p.m. on ESPN+, and the San Diego Clippers on Jan. 30 at 10:30 p.m. and Jan. 31 at 10 p.m. The west coast swing marks the first time the Skyhawks have played either San Diego or South Bay on the road, and only the fourth matchup all-time between the Clippers, and the second meeting all-time between the Lakers.







