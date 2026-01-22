Remix Take Series 2-0 over Hustle, Earn Five Straight Wins

The Rip City Remix defeated the Memphis Hustle on back-to-back days, with a 108-105 win at Chiles Center on Sunday afternoon and a 119-109 win on Monday.

The first game was a close-knit match up featuring 25 lead changes and seven ties.

The Remix were led by Sean Pedulla, who scored 33 points (9-25FG, 4-7 3PT, 8-9 FT), along with five rebounds, five assists and two steals in the victory. Despite missing some minutes with a left eye laceration, Andrew Carr returned to action to finish the game with 21 points, eight rebounds, three assists and one steal. Blake Hinson also scored 21 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block. Kalib Boone provided a spark off the bench, finishing with a double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds, each new season-highs for him.

The Hustle were led by Tyler Burton (23 points) and DeJon Jarreau (22 points).

In the second game, the first quarter ended in a tie at 29-29 before the Remix pulled out to a four-point lead at the break. The game was in close contention until the final frame where the Remix outscored the Hustle 33-24 and earned a 12-point advantage to secure the win.

The Remix were led by Blake Hinson who scored a game-high 25 points, including four three-pointers, along with seven rebounds and two assists. Assignment player Yang Hansen followed with 19 points, five rebounds, one block and one steal. Guard Sean Pedulla contributed 18 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Despite recording the least FGM in a game yet this season (32), Rip City went to work at the free throw line, making 23-of-25 attempts (92%FT) and scoring 42 total points at the charity line.

Up Next: Rip City travels to Rio Grande Valley to face off against the Vipers for a two-game series on Thursday, Jan. 22 and Saturday, Jan. 24. Fans can tune into NBAGLeague.com and follow @ripcityremix on social media for the latest updates.







