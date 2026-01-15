Rip City Remix Blow Past the Blue in 123-99 Win

Published on January 15, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

The Rip City Remix defeated the Oklahoma City Blue in a commanding 123-99 victory in their first return to Chiles Center since the new year on Wednesday night.

Oklahoma City got off to a hot start and led by as many as 10 points in the second quarter, before the Remix went on a 18-4 run to close out the last four minutes of the half and claim their first lead of the game. Throughout the second half, the Remix never let off the gas and finished the game expanding their lead to as many as 24 points in the final minute of regulation play.

Assignment player Yang Hansen led the Remix with 22 points, along with seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in the win. Two-Way player Javonte Cooke, who appeared for 13 minutes last night for the Trail Blazers in Golden State, followed with 19 points, eight rebounds, three assists and one steal. Dillon Jones contributed his eleventh double-double of the season, recording 18 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Blake Hinson (18 points), Sean Pedulla (17 points), Jayson Kent (11 points) and Romeo Weems (11 points) all scored in double-figures to help secure the home win over Oklahoma City.

Leading the Blue, Two-Way player Brooks Barnhizer scored a game-high 24 points, along with 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Next Up: Rip City has a rematch against Oklahoma City on Friday, Jan. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at Chiles Center. The Remix will be hosting a Trail Blazers takeover to celebrate our parent team on "Rip City Runs Deep" night. Fans can purchase tickets at Ripcityremix.com and tune in on KUNP (Tape Delayed).







