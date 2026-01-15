Fan Voting Open for 2026 NBA G League Next Up Game

Published on January 15, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

WILMINGTON - Voting for the 2026 NBA G League Next Up Game presented by AT&T is now open. Fans can send their favorite NBA G League stars to Los Angeles for NBA All-Star 2026, where they will compete in a four-team, tournament-style format showcasing some of the NBA G League's most exciting players.

Delaware Blue Coats players on the ballot include Philadelphia 76ers Two-Way player MarJon Beauchmamp, who ranks in the Top 5 in regular season scoring across the league at 25.7 points per game and third overall in total three-point field goals made (44). Kennedy Chandler leads the league in assists with 11.6 dish-outs per game. Malcolm Hill ranks among the leaders in three-point shooting, having canned 66 total trifectas at a 44-percent clip across the Tip-Off Tournament and regular season. DeAndre Williams is third in the league in overall field goal percentage (63.6 percent) among players with at least 100 attempts.

Delaware's full list of players eligible for the Next Up Game include:

BACKCOURT PLAYERS

Kennedy Chandler

Jaylen Martin

Aminu Mohammed

FRONTCOURT PLAYERS

Marcus Bagley

MarJon Beauchamp

Drew Cisse

Malcolm Hill

Igor Milicic Jr.

Saint Thomas

DeAndre Williams

Eligible players include all NBA G League contract players currently on team rosters and NBA Two-Way players who have appeared in at least one NBA G League game. NBA contract players who have played in the G League on assignment are not eligible.

The top 10 players in fan voting will receive automatic invitations to compete in the 2026 NBA G League Next Up Game, with the remaining 18 spots chosen by the NBA G League.

Voting is open until Friday, Jan. 30 at 11:59 p.m. ET to vote

HOW TO VOTE:

Visit https://nbagleague.jebbit.com/e5ji1078?L=Full+Page Select two (2) backcourt players; type "Blue Coats" in search bar Select three (3) frontcourt players; type "Blue Coats" in search bar

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE NBA G LEAGUE NEXT UP GAME: https://gleague.nba.com/next-up







