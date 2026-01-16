Gold Pulls Away Late to Defeat Boom, 102-92

January 15, 2026

Noblesville Boom News Release







NOBLESVILLE - The Noblesville Boom (4-6), the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, fell to the Grand Rapids Gold (5-6), 102-92, on Thursday night at The Arena at Innovation Mile.

Two-way guard Ethan Thompson led the Boom with 25 points and eight rebounds, shooting 4-of-8 from three-point range. Kam Jones, on assignment from the Pacers, delivered a strong all-around performance with 14 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds, and four steals. Two-way guard Taelon Peter and Jalen Slawson added 14 points and eight rebounds each.

The Gold was paced by Curtis Jones, who posted a game-high 26 points along with nine rebounds, six assists, and four steals. Javante McCoy contributed 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting, while Dane Goodwin finished with 16 points.

The first half featured six lead changes and four ties, with the Boom taking a 47-45 edge into halftime after a late three-pointer from Taelon Peter. Peter scored 11 of his 14 points before the break, while Kam Jones added 10 in the opening half. Despite shooting struggles, Noblesville closed the half on an 8-0 run to carry momentum into the locker room.

The Boom briefly pulled ahead by seven early in the third quarter before the Gold responded with a 27-7 run to seize control. Grand Rapids shot 50 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from deep in the period, outscoring the Boom 31-16. Noblesville's 16 points marked the lowest third-quarter output of the season. After making just 5-of-24 three-point attempts across the first three quarters, the Boom opened the fourth by knocking down three straight threes, which help them cut the deficit to two later in the period. However, the Gold answered with an 11-0 run to rebuild a double-digit lead and securing the win.

NEXT UP

The Boom turn their attention to a back-to-back series against the Delaware Blue Coats, beginning Sunday at The Arena at Innovation Mile. Live coverage will stream on NBAGLeague.com, with tipoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET.

Tickets and team updates are available at NoblesvilleBoom.com, and fans can stream every game live at NBAGLeague.com.







