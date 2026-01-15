Historic Night on the Southside Leads to 139-113 Victory over the Delaware Blue Coats

College Park Skyhawks forward Basheer Jihad (left) and guard Kobe Johnson

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks (4-7) dished out a franchise-record 41 assists on their way to a 139-113 victory over the Delaware Blue Coats (5-5), the fourth-most total points scored in a game in College Park history and only three shy of the franchise record.

The Skyhawks swiped 16 steals, the second-most thefts in a game in franchise history, leading to 38 of College Park's 139 points coming off fast breaks, breaking the previous franchise record of 37 fast break points in a game.

Following the historic trend of the night, Malik Williams and RayJ Dennis also made College Park history, becoming the first Skyhawks duo to each record a double-double with four steals.

Williams tallied his 11th double-double of the season with 25 points, 19 rebounds, four steals and four blocks in 33 minutes, while Dennis collected his fourth double-double of the season with 24 points, 13 assists and four steals in 32 minutes.

Kobe Johnson capped off the night with a career-high 29 points, adding four assists, four rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes.

"Playing off point guards like RayJ and Dwight makes things a whole lot easier," said Kobe Johnson. "He opens up the floor a lot for guys like myself, Caleb, and Malik, and all of us have started to figure out how to play with each other and are starting to learn each other's skillsets, which is going to be huge for us as we go along in the season."

The Skyhawks and Blue Coats dueled for the first 10 minutes of the first quarter, before Delaware closed on an 11-0 run to take a 37-28 lead.

College Park responded to open the second quarter with a 13-0 run of its own, extending it to a 44-23 second quarter score to take a 72-60 lead heading into the half. The Skyhawks' 44 points marked the sixth-highest scoring quarter in College Park history.

Malik Williams recorded his 10th career double-double in a half with 19 points and 10 rebounds, along with one assist and one block, becoming the first Skyhawk in College Park history to finish any half with such minimums.

Delaware opened the third quarter, cutting the Skyhawks lead to as little as three, thanks to a quick 7-0 spurt from MarJon Beauchamp, before College Park answered with a 14-5 run in the last three minutes to take a 112-98 lead into the final frame.

College Park never looked back in the fourth quarter, extending the lead to as many as 29 points, ending at a 139-113 final.

The Blue Coats were led by Philadelphia 76ers two-way forward MarJon Beauchamp, who netted a team-high 28 points, in addition to seven rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes.

The Skyhawks will continue their homestand with a rematch against the Delaware Blue Coats on Jan. 16 at 7 p.m., which will be broadcast on Amazon Prime, and a two-game set with the Maine Celtics on Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. and Jan. 21 at 7 p.m.

The matchup on Jan. 18th features 'Youth Sports Day presented by the Aviation Institute of Maintenance', and Jan. 21st will be presented by Attorney Ken Nugent.

