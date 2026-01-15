Shorthanded San Diego Clippers Comeback Falls Short against the South Bay Lakers
Published on January 15, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
San Diego Clippers News Release
El Segundo, CA - The San Diego Clippers (4-6) comeback falls short against the South Bay Lakers (5-3), 120-115-98.
The San Diego Clippers fell into an early hole against the South Bay Lakers, trailing 36-19 after the first quarter. Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Zach Freemantle combined for 14 of the team's 19 points in the opening frame. Despite falling behind by as many as 25 points, the Clippers clawed back to within eight before the Lakers took a 71-55 lead into halftime. Patrick Baldwin Jr. paced San Diego with 18 points at the break, while Zach Freemantle and Jahmyl Telfort each added nine. The Clippers opened the third quarter with urgency, launching a 12-2 run that trimmed the deficit to just six points. However, South Bay maintained control and carried a 91-86 advantage into the final period, with Baldwin Jr. leading all scorers with 27 points and Freemantle contributing 15. The Clippers battled back to tie the game with three minutes remaining in regulation, but the Lakers pulled away down the stretch to secure a 120-115 victory.
Patrick Baldwin Jr. led the San Diego Clippers with 30 points and nine rebounds. John Poulakidas added 20 points and six rebounds, while Jahmyl Telfort contributed 18 points and nine rebounds. Zach Freemantle recorded a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Matt Allocco posted a career-high 14 points.
For the South Bay Lakers, Drew Timme had 31 points and 11 rebounds. R.J. Davis followed with 28 points.
Next Up
The San Diego Clippers will return home to face off against the Windy City Bulls on January 15th at 7:30pm on ESPN+.
