San Diego Clippers Complete Two-Game Sweep with Rout of College Park Skyhawks
Published on January 31, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
San Diego Clippers News Release
Oceanside, CA - The San Diego Clippers (7-10), sweep the College Park Skyhawks (4-13), 132-112.
The College Park Skyhawks jumped out to an early lead, but the Clippers battled back with a strong finish to the opening quarter, trailing by just one, 30-29. Patrick Baldwin Jr. paced the Clippers with nine first-quarter points, while John Poulakidas added seven. The second quarter turned into a back-and-forth battle, with neither team able to create separation. The Skyhawks edged ahead late in the frame and carried a slim 65-63 advantage into halftime. Patrick Baldwin Jr. continued his strong performance with 17 first-half points, John Poulakidas followed with 13, and Hunter Sallis contributed 11. The Clippers came out firing in the third quarter, shooting an efficient 66.7 percent from beyond the arc. That hot start helped them seize a 75-73 lead midway through the period. The momentum carried through the rest of the quarter as the Clippers closed on a decisive 21-10 run to build a commanding 101-90 lead heading into the fourth. Jaelen House sparked the surge with 10 points in the quarter, while Taylor Funk and Baldwin Jr. each chipped in seven. The Clippers erupted in the fourth quarter, putting the game out of reach with a dominant closing stretch. San Diego pulled away for a 132-112 victory, completing a two-game home sweep of the Skyhawks.
San Diego Clippers were led by Jaelen House, who posted 26 points and a career-high 10 assists. Patrick Baldwin Jr. followed with 26 points and 11 rebounds, while Taylor Funk scored 20 points on an impressive 70 percent shooting from the field. Jahmyl Telfort added 13 points, John Poulakidas contributed 16, and Hunter Sallis chipped in 14. Cam Reddish scored 11 points in his debut with the Clippers.
For the College Park Skyhawks, RayJ Dennis led the way with 23 points and eight assists, while Malik Williams added 21 points.
Next Up
The San Diego Clippers will begin their 5-game road trip against the Salt Lake City Stars on February 2nd at NBAGeague.com.
