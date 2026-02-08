Clippers Hold off Hustle to Complete Two-Game Sweep

Southaven, MS - Three free throws by Jahmyl Telfort in the final seconds lifted the San Diego Clippers (10-11) to a 109-106 victory over the Memphis Hustle (3-15) on Sunday afternoon at Landers Center, completing the two-game sweep.

San Diego was led by Zach Freemantle's 27 points and a career-high 17 rebounds, marking his fifth double-double of the season. Hunter Sallis tallied 21 points off the bench while Cam Reddish scored 17 points on 6-of-8 from the field. Nate Hinton's 25 points paced the Hustle.

Freemantle set the tone early, scoring 11 points on 4-of-5 from the field and grabbing five rebounds in the first quarter. Memphis took a 14-9 lead midway through the period before a 14-6 run gave the Clippers a 32-25 advantage to close the frame. San Diego out rebounded Memphis 13-9 in the first quarter and finished the game with a 48-42 rebounding edge. The Hustle capitalized on Clipper mistakes, scoring 25 points off 19 turnovers.

Memphis responded in the second quarter with a 10-2 run to open the period, but the Clippers answered a 12-2 surge of their own. Fueled by Sallis' 13 points and four rebounds in the first half, San Diego scored 28 points in the paint. Freemantle's continued his strong play, recording a first half double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. The Clippers held Memphis to just 36.8 percent shooting (7-of-19) though four Hustle three-pointers held the team within distance, 56-50.

San Diego pushed their lead to as many as 16 in the third quarter, with Reddish scoring eight of his 17 points in the period. It was a defensive battle in the third quarter with both teams struggling to score. San Diego limited the Hustle to just 33.3 percent shooting, but Memphis forced four turnovers and closed the quarter on a 16-6 run. San Diego entered the final period leading 82-73.

The Hustle stormed back in the fourth quarter behind uncharacterized turnovers by San Diego in the final minutes. Leading by three, Freemantle extended the Clippers' advantage to five with 39.9 seconds remaining, but back-to-back turnovers led to a Hinton three-pointer that tied the game. With less than 10 seconds left, Jaelen House drove into the paint before the ball was blocked out to Telfort beyond-the-arc. Telfort was fouled and calmly knocked down all three free-throws to seal the win.

Next Up The San Diego Clippers will be back in action on Wednesday, February 11th at 7:00 p.m. PT to face the South Bay Lakers at the UCLA Health Training Center.







