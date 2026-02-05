San Diego Clippers Comeback Falls Short against the Salt Lake City Stars

Salt Lake City, UT - The San Diego Clippers (8-11) lose to the Salt Lake City Stars (7-12), 128-120.

The Salt Lake City Stars jumped out to an early 32-27 lead after the first quarter, with the Clippers struggling to find their rhythm. Patrick Baldwin Jr. paced San Diego with 12 points while Jaelen House chipped in eight off the bench. The San Diego stormed back in the second quarter, exploding for 39 points to grab a 66-59 halftime advantage. Patrick Baldwin Jr. led all scorers with 17 points on 50% shooting, while House added 15 to keep the momentum going. The Salt Lake City regained control in the third quarter, outscoring the Clippers 35-20 to take a 94-86 lead into the final period. Entering the fourth quarter, Hunter Sallis, Jahmyl Telfort, and Taylor Funk had all joined Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Jaelen House in double figures for the Clippers. The fourth quarter featured dramatic back-and-forth action as the Clippers clawed back to within two points in the final minute before Patrick Baldwin Jr. came up with a crucial block. Jaelen House then buried a fadeaway jumper with five seconds left to tie the game at 120. Telfort added another critical block to force overtime. In overtime, the Stars pulled away as the Clippers ultimately fell to the Stars, 128-120.

Jaelen House once again sparked the Clippers off the bench, pouring in a team-high 28 points while dishing out nine assists. Patrick Baldwin Jr. delivered a dominant performance with 26 points and a tying his career high with 12 rebounds. Hunter Sallis provided an efficient 21 points on a scorching 64% shooting, adding six rebounds and five assists. Jahmyl Telfort made his presence felt on the glass with a career-high 14 rebounds to pair with 15 points, while John Poulakidas rounded out the double-digit scorers with 11 points.

For the Salt Lake City Stars, Sean East II scored 27 points and seven assists. Matthew Cleveland had 23 points and 10 rebounds.

The San Diego Clippers will continue their road trip against the Memphis Hustle on February 6th at NBAGeague.com.







