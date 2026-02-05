Charge Set Franchise Records in College Park

COLLEGE PARK, GA - The Cleveland Charge (11-5) defeated the College Park Skyhawks (4-15), 156-126, at the Gateway Center Arena on Wednesday night. The Charge set new franchise records for points in a game (156), assists (43), and three-pointers made in a game (27) in tonight's win.

The Charge went up 7-6 early in the opening quarter and never trailed the rest of the game, leading by as many as 32 as they tallied their sixth-consecutive road win. Riley Minix led a trio of Cleveland 20+ point scorers, netting a game-high 28 on 11-of-15 from the field and 6-of-9 three-pointers. Killian Hayes had an all-around effort of 26 points, 18 assists, and seven rebounds. Norchad Omier posted his 15th double-double in 16 regular season games, scoring 26 and grabbing a new career high 20 rebounds with three blocks.

Eight of the nine players who suited up for the Charge scored 10+ points tonight. New two-way player Emanuel Miller made his debut off the bench, scoring 17 points on 8-of-14 shooting. Darius Brown and Sean McNeil each contributed 14 points for the Charge, while Jaxson Robinson scored 12 points on 4-of-7 threes and Zeke Mayo added 10 points and eight assists.

The Chage will host the Greensboro Swarm (Charlotte Hornets) on Friday, February 6 at 7:00 p.m. for Black Heritage Celebration Night. Black Heritage Celebration will put a spotlight on the vital contributions of Black Americans that shape the city of Cleveland and the game of basketball. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a Charge script logo embroidered beanie! TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

