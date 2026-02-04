Spurs Top Legends 104-95

SAN ANTONIO - The Austin Spurs (10-6) defeated the Texas Legends (6-12),104-95, on Wednesday morning at Frost Bank Center.

Stanley Umude led Austin with 25 points, while Kyle Mangas added 22 points. Jayden Nunn finished with 17 points, and Trey McGowens contributed 11 off the bench.

The Spurs took a 53-44 lead into halftime, led by 13 first half points from Mangas, while Dalano Banton paced Texas with 12. The Legends outscored the Spurs 24-20 in the third quarter to cut the deficit to five, 73-68. The Silver and Black opened the fourth on a 17-2 run to build a 20-point lead and held on for the win.

Banton finished with 25 points for Texas, while Mark Armstrong added 18 and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl posted 14.

NEXT UP:

The Spurs will face the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Sunday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. CT at Bert Ogden Arena. The game will be available to watch on Prime Video.







