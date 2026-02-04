Series Preview: vs Maine Celtics

Last Meeting: L, 131-125 in Portland, Maine

Live Stream: NBAGLeague.com

All-Time Record: 17-6

Streak: L1

The Sioux Falls Skyforce returns home this week for a two-game series against the Maine Celtics on Wednesday and Friday at the Sanford Pentagon.

Sioux Falls responded to close its five-game road trip by splitting a two-game series with the Texas Legends, capped by a 125-109 win Sunday afternoon in Frisco. In the series finale, the Skyforce received career performances from Gabe Madsen and Dain Dainja, as Madsen scored a career-high 27 points and Dainja recorded a career-high 35 points to go along with 12 rebounds.

The Skyforce will look to carry that momentum back home as they open a homestand against Maine for the first time since 2015.

The Celtics enter the series having rebounded after a 1-4 start to the regular season, winning nine of their last 13 games. Maine most recently split a two-game homestand against the Westchester Knicks before traveling to the Great Plains.

Maine is led by Boston Celtics two-way Ron Harper Jr., who is averaging 30.7 points per game, along with 8.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals, and 2.0 blocks in 35.4 minutes per game.

Both games will be played at the Sanford Pentagon as the Skyforce continues their regular-season schedule. Sioux Falls will wrap up play before the NBA All-Star Break early next week with a road matchup against the Oklahoma City Blue.







