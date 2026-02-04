Birmingham Squadron General Manager Leslie Claybrook Recognized at UAB Women's Basketball Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Leslie Claybrook, General Manager of Business Operations for the Birmingham Squadron, was recognized by the American Conference and UAB on Tuesday night as the Blazers defeated UTSA in their National Girls and Women in Sports Day game.

Claybrook's recognition came at the conclusion of the first quarter, when she was honored by the American Conference and UAB "For her support of female athletes in recognition of National Girls and Women in Sports Day."

Claybrook is in her fourth season as general manager of business operations for the Birmingham Squadron. Before coming to the G League, Claybrook held administrative roles as the assistant commissioner at the Southeastern Conference, senior associate athletics director at Rice University, associate athletics director at Samford University and associate athletics director at Birmingham-Southern College.

An Alabama native, Claybrook graduated from The University of Alabama and was a member of the Crimson Tide women's basketball team under head coach Rick Moody. As a player, Claybrook's Alabama teams had a combined record of 78-37 and twice reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament. In 1989, Claybrook was named Alabama Miss Basketball as a senior at Saint James School in Montgomery, Ala.

