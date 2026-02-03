Birmingham Squadron Partners with Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama to Raise Awareness and Support

Published on February 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron continued their commitment to community impact Saturday, Jan. 24, during their game against the Clevland Charge. By partnering with the Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama, the Squad was able to raise awareness and support for individuals affected by epilepsy. The night was also sensory inclusive - ensuring fans of all abilities could enjoy the game in a welcoming and accessible environment.

A centerpiece of the night was a signature epilepsy-awareness jersey designed in collaboration with Gerrit Harrelson, a patient at the foundation. The custom jerseys were worn by Squadron players during the game - serving as a visible symbol of support and inclusion. Each player's jersey was signed and later made available for bids during a silent auction. One non-worn jersey, signed by all players, was auctioned off during the game for $135. All proceeds from the jersey auction benefit the Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama.

As part of the initiative, the Squadron also donated $5 for every ticket sold through a designated link to the Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama.

In addition to the on-court efforts, the game was intentionally designed to be sensory inclusive, featuring sensory toys as giveaways and specialized equipment to help create a comfortable experience for fans who may be sensitive to noise, lights or large crowds. This initiative reinforced the Squadron's commitment to making basketball accessible and enjoyable for everyone in attendance.

The Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama also had a strong presence throughout the evening, tabling on the concourse to engage with fans, share educational resources and answer questions about epilepsy. Representatives from the foundation were featured during the on-air broadcast, further highlighting the organization's mission and expanding awareness of the cause.

Founded in 1971, the Epilepsy Foundation Alabama provides programs and services that support people and families impacted by epilepsy. With the strength of a national organization and network of epilepsy experts, EFAL provides national scope and local impact.

