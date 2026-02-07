Squadron Sign Cheikh Mbacke Diong

Published on February 7, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, today announced the team has signed former South Bay Lakers center Cheikh Mbacke Diong via the available player pool.

Diong, a 6-11 center, appeared in five total G League games this season, appearing for Cleveland and South Bay. With the Lakers, he averaged 1.0 point, 3.0 rebounds, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks in four games. In the 2024-25 season, the UCF and UNLV product played for the Santa Cruz Warriors and Westchester Knicks, where he averaged 2.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks in 19 total games.

Diong will join the Squadron on the team's road trip to the nation's capital to face the Capital City Go-Go tonight, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m. CT. Diong's debut can be seen on My68 and NBAGLeague.com.







NBA G League Stories from February 7, 2026

Squadron Sign Cheikh Mbacke Diong - Birmingham Squadron

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.