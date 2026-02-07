Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Salt Lake City: February 7, 2026

Published on February 7, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Westchester Knicks News Release







The Westchester Knicks will tip off against the Salt Lake City Stars at 8:00PM ET. (Stream: NBAGLeague.com)

Last Game vs SLC:

RECAP: The Westchester Knicks (6-13), collapse in the second half against the Salt Lake City Stars, 107-131. Salt Lake forward Matthew Cleveland led all scorers with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Mo Bamba was a dominant force on both ends of the floor, dropping 21 points, seven rebounds, and three threes. Salt Lake finished with eight players in double-figures, while shooting 51.7-percent from the field and 42.1-percent from beyond the arc. Westchester opened the game on a heater from the three, converting on seven threes in a row for their first 22 points and 8 of 15 from downtime within the first quarter. Westchester would knock down 12 threes for the opening half on 40-percent shooting from beyond the arc to enter halftime with a two-point deficit. Salt Lake matched the success from downtown shooting 47.4-percent from three on 9 of 19 shooting. Westchester quickly lost control of the game in third quarter as Salt Lake City opened the second half with as dominant showing offensively, shooting above 60-percent from the field and 50-percent from three. The Stars put on 42 points to the Knicks 22 in the third. Westchester could not maintain the success from three and struggled to find any offense in the second half. Bryson Warren was the leading scorer for the Knicks with 19 points and Next Up selection Dink Pate added 17 points and nine rebounds. Isaiah Roby finished with his second double-double of the season with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Next Opponent: Feb. 7 vs. Valley Suns at the Westchester County Center | Get Tickets







NBA G League Stories from February 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.