Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Maine Celtics: January 31, 2026

Published on January 31, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

The Westchester Knicks will tip off against the Maine Celtics at 1:00PM ET. (Stream: NBAGLeague.com)

Last Game vs MNE:

White Plains, NY (11/30/25) - The Westchester Knicks (1-6), lose their third straight game and second consecutive versus the Maine Celtics, 122-95. Westchester entered the afternoon matchup with a shorthanded lineup, having seven players inactive due to injury and recently acquiring Jamal Mashburn Jr. as part of a Hardship exception via the available player pool. Mashburn in his debut finished as the second leading scorer for Westchester with 16 points, two rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Pacome Dadiet on assignment led Westchester with a career-high 29 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Nick Jourdain recorded a double-double in his first career start with 15 points and a career-high 10 rebounds. Westchester fought hard under tough circumstances and with the team having to play increased minutes individually, but Maine on a current winning streak was too much for the Knicks. Maine defensively forced the Knicks to commit 20 turnovers and offensively shot 52.7-percent from the field and 41.7-percent from beyond the arc. Celtics Stefan Todorovic posted a game-high 31 points and five threes, Kendall Brown added 23 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals, and Hayden Gray contributed a 16 point and 12 assist double-double.

Last Game Played:

RECAP: The Westchester Knicks (5-11), dropped their second straight matchup against the top-seeded Osceola Magic, falling 102-110. Westchester came out on fire from the opening tip, building a lead of as many as 15 points (28-13) while shooting an efficient 66.7 percent from the field in the first quarter. Pacôme Dadiet led the early charge with 12 points in the opening frame, helping the Knicks take an 11-point advantage heading into the second quarter, 39-28. Dadiet went on to record a double-double, finishing with 26 points and 12 rebounds.

Osceola flipped the script in the second quarter, holding Westchester to just 15 points on 26.9-percent shooting. The Magic capitalized offensively, shooting 52.6-percent from the field to seize control and take a 62-54 lead into halftime. The Magic struggled to find a rhythm offensively in the third quarter, allowing Westchester to battle back and briefly regain the lead, 75-73, behind the play of New York Knicks two-way guard Dillon Jones. Jones, who battled early foul trouble in the first half, responded with 12 points in the third quarter and 22 points in the second half. He finished with 27 points and five assists, tying Osceola's Javonte Smart for the game high.

Smart took over in the fourth quarter, scoring 14 of his 27 points overall in the final period, including four three-pointers. Osceola closed the game on a tear, shooting 70.6-percent from the field in the fourth quarter and connecting on six three-pointers at an 85.7-percent clip. Westchester remained within striking distance until the closing minutes but could not overcome Osceola's efficient ball movement and three-point shooting down the stretch.

Next Opponent: Feb. 1 vs. Maine Celtics







