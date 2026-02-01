Herd Drops to Capital City

Published on January 31, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the Capital City Go-Go, 110-98.

Stephen Thompson Jr. and Mark Sears led the Herd with 19 points apiece, while John Butler Jr. followed with 17 points.

The top scorers for the Capital City Go-Go were Sharife Cooper with 37 points and Alondes Williams with 18 points.

Capital City struck first, jumping ahead before adding a dunk to make it 4-0. Wisconsin found the board when Victor Oladipo hit a jumper, and Mark Sears tied it 4-4 moments later. The Go-Go answered with a 12-3 run to go ahead by nine midway through the quarter. Mark Sears stopped the run with a three-pointer to make it 16-10, but the Go-Go kept attacking and took a double-digit advantage. Capital City surged to its biggest firstquarter lead at 32-18 after a stepback three. Stephen Thompson Jr. scored twice late to trim it to 32-24 at the buzzer.

The GoGo opened the second quarter by pushing the lead back to double digits at 34-24, but John Butler Jr.'s dunk reignited Wisconsin. Cormac Ryan connected on three consecutive baskets to pull within four. Capital City counterpunched to rebuild the margin to 40-32. The Herd answered with backtoback Victor Oladipo buckets to cut the game to four again, but the GoGo ripped off three straight baskets to push it to 52-38, matching the 14point lead from the first quarter. Wisconsin chipped away late with three baskets from Mark Sears to close out the half. Capital City led 63-55 at halftime.

Stephen Thompson Jr. and Cormac Ryan connected on a triple each to open the third quarter. Capital City responded with four straight shots beyond the arc to take its largest lead of the night at 16. Wisconsin responded with a steady run. Cormac Ryan hit from deep, Stephen Thompson Jr. scored at the rim, and Alex Antetokounmpo added a three to make it a five-point game. Still, the GoGo regained cushion, moving ahead 87-77. Wisconsin closed the quarter with Stephen Thompson Jr. and Alex Antetokounmpo scoring late to cut it to 89-79 entering the fourth.

Alex Antetokounmpo splashed a three-pointer to start the fourth quarter. After a Kobe Stewart fastbreak layup and a John Butler Jr. triple, Wisconsin clawed within two possessions. Another Herd transition basket made it 95-92, and Kira Lewis Jr. turned a steal into a layup that brought the Herd within one at 95-94 with seven minutes left. Capital City steadied and stretched the lead to 99-94. Mark Sears answered with another basket, but a Capital City midrange jumper and hook restored a 103-96 cushion. Down the stretch, the Go-Go hit a deep three and sealed the win with a late dunk as they closed on a 12-4 run to win 110-98.

The Herd will play on the road against the Delaware Blue Coats on Thursday, Feb. 5, with tip-off set for 10:00 p.m. CST. Fans can watch the game on The Spot - Green Bay 32.







