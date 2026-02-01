Iowa Wolves Split Set with 127-123 Overtime Win over Santa Cruz Warriors
Published on January 31, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Iowa Wolves News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves split the back-to-back set with the Santa Cruz Warriors with a 127-123 overtime win on Saturday night. It was the first time the Wolves (11-7) went to overtime this season.
Jalen Crutcher and Jules Bernard led Iowa with 22 points. Crutcher added nine assists on the night, while Bernard added five rebounds and the game-winning shot in overtime. Rocco Zikarsky tallied a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds in the effort.
Alize Johnson recorded a triple-double with 16 points, a game-high 15 rebounds, and 11 assists. Tonight marks his second triple-double of the regular season and his third-straight game with a double-double.
It was a close contest all game long, with the Wolves' biggest lead being 12 points. The Warriors out-rebounded the Wolves 49-48, but the Wolves out-scored the Warriors 66-52 in the paint.
The teams headed to overtime tied at 120 points, where the Wolves won the tip, and Bernard immediately lobbed it to Zikarsky, who finished the play and the and-1. The Wolves grabbed a defensive rebound, and Crutcher scored from the other end. Chance McMillian responded with a three-pointer for the Warriors, but the Wolves closed it out for the victory.
McMillian led the Warriors (9-7) with 27 points and six rebounds. Taevion Kinsey added 26 points and four rebounds, and Desmond Cambridge recorded 21 points and 10 rebounds.
Iowa heads to Stockton for a game against the Kings on Tuesday before heading home to host the Memphis Hustle on Saturday, February 7, at Casey's Center.
