Peterson Flirts with Triple-Double as Cruise Halt Charge's Winning Streak

Published on January 31, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

CLEVELAND - Drew Peterson recorded a near triple-double and the Motor City Cruise used a strong closing stretch to defeat the Cleveland Charge 114-104 on Saturday night at Public Auditorium, ending Cleveland's five-game winning streak. The Cruise closed the month of January with a 7-5 record, winning seven of their last eight games.

Peterson finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to lead Motor City (9-8), while Wendell Moore Jr. paced all scorers with 26 points on 9-of-18 shooting, including four 3-pointers. Jaden Akins added 23 points and six assists, and Brice Williams provided a spark off the bench with 20 points as the Cruise placed five players in double figures.

Cleveland (9-5) was led by Tristan Enaruna, who scored a team-high 27 points on an efficient 10-of-13 shooting night. Killian Hayes added 23 points and nine assists, directing the offense throughout, while Norchad Omier contributed 12 points and 13 rebounds to anchor the Charge inside.

Cleveland set the tone early, shooting 54.2 percent in the first quarter and building a 33-29 lead. Tristan Enaruna scored eight points in the opening period, while the Charge knocked down five 3-pointers and assisted on nine of their 13 made field goals.

Motor City responded in the second quarter by tightening defensively, holding Cleveland to 8-of-24 shooting (33.3 percent) and forcing six total turnovers. Wendell Moore Jr. scored 10 of his 26 points in the period, and the Cruise closed the half on a 7-0 run to take a 59-53 lead into the break.

Cleveland came out strong after halftime, outscoring Motor City 31-21 in the third quarter behind efficient ball movement and perimeter shooting. The Charge shot 54.5 percent in the period, with Killian Hayes contributing 12 points and three assists as Cleveland briefly reclaimed momentum.

The Cruise took control in the fourth quarter, shooting 57.1 percent from the field and limiting Cleveland to 7-of-24 shooting (29.2 percent). Drew Peterson scored 10 points in the final period, while Jaden Akins added nine as Motor City outscored the Charge 34-20 to secure the win.

The Motor City Cruise return home Sunday, Feb. 1, for a quick turnaround against the Memphis Hustle at 5 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on The PREP, FanDuel Sports Detroit and NBA TV.







