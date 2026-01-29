Jones' Record Night Lifts Cruise Past Nets 106-104 to Split Series

Published on January 28, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Motor City Cruise News Release







UNIONDALE, N.Y. - Isaac Jones delivered a career performance as the Motor City Cruise (8-8) earned their sixth win in the last seven games with a 106-104 victory over the Long Island Nets (9-7) on Wednesday night at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Jones finished with a game-high 32 points and a franchise-record seven blocks, anchoring a defensive effort that tied a regular-season high with 12 blocks as a team.

Long Island opened the game with a quick start, using an 8-2 run to begin the first quarter. The Nets shot 61.9 percent in the opening frame and led by as many as nine before Motor City responded late with an 11-4 run in the closing moments, trimming the deficit to 30-24.

The Cruise took control in the second quarter, outscoring Long Island 32-24 behind efficient shooting and second-chance opportunities. Motor City shot 60 percent from the field in the period and totaled 17 second-chance points in the first half. Drew Peterson sparked the surge with nine points in the quarter, while Jones added 10 to help the Cruise take a 56-54 lead into halftime.

The third quarter featured two lead changes and five ties as both teams traded baskets throughout. After Long Island briefly regained momentum, Motor City closed the period on a decisive 8-2 run, fueled by defensive stops and interior scoring, to pull even at 79-79 heading into the fourth.

Motor City carried that momentum into the final frame, outscoring the Nets 27-25. Jones scored 14 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter and went a perfect 5-for-5 from the free-throw line during the period. The Cruise held Long Island to 38.1 percent shooting in the quarter and protected the paint with timely blocks to secure the two-point victory.

Wendell Moore Jr. recorded a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Peterson and Jaden Akins each added 15 points. Brice Williams chipped in 13 off the bench.

Long Island was led by Nate Williams with 18 points, while David Muoka and Trevon Scott finished with 14 apiece.

The Motor City Cruise will wrap up their road trip in Cleveland, facing the Charge on Saturday, Jan. 28. The game can be streamed live at 7 p.m. ET on NBAGLeague.com.







NBA G League Stories from January 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.