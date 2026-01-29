Osceola Magic Outduel Raptors 905 for Season Sweep

Published on January 28, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic (11-3) led wire-to-wire in a 118-109 victory over the Raptors 905 (10-5) on Wednesday night at Osceola Heritage Park. Magic forward Alex Morales set a career-high with 30 points. The Wagner product also pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds.

Alijah Martin led the charge for the Raptors with 21 points. David Roddy (16 points, 11 rebounds) and Julian Reese (10 points, 12 rebounds) each recorded a double-double on the night.

Phillip Wheeler added 23 points off the Magic bench, and Lester Quiñones totaled 22 points. Reece Beekman added a 13-point, 10-assist performance for his second double-double of the season.

Morales had 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field in the opening quarter to help the Magic jump out to an early lead. Osceola made their first six attempts and shot 60 percent from the field and led 37-28 heading into the second.

The Magic led by as many as 16 points in the second quarter, but the Raptors wouldn't go away quietly. The visitors pulled within five points late in the fourth, but Osceola's defense hung strong in the final moments to secure the win.

Head Coach Dylan Murphy:

"We play the same defensively as [Raptors 905] so we're used to that at practice. We also have A. high characters guys, but also B. high IQ guys that know how to handle pressure. 905 is a great team so this is really big time for us to come out with both wins."

Box Score:

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final

Magic 37 25 25 31 118

Raptors 28 27 21 33 109

