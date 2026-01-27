Osceola Magic Storm Back with Big Win over Raptors 905

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic (10-3) took over first place in the Eastern Conference with a 112-109 come-from-behind win over the Raptors 905 (10-4) on Monday night at Osceola Heritage Park. Javonte Smart hit a four-point and-1 with 16.2 seconds remaining to give the Magic the late lead to steal the victory.

Osceola guard Lester Quiñones led all scorers with 25 points while also dishing out five assists and recording six rebounds. Alex Morales and Phillip Wheeler each scored 17 points.

Quincy Guerrier recorded a double-double with a team-high 24 points and 12 rebounds off the bench for the Raptors. Tyreke Key went 6-of-11 from the field and was the only other 20-point scorer for the visitors.

Both teams started off the game quickly on offense. The Magic shot 52.3 percent from the field, and the Raptors hit six of their 10 three-pointers in the opening quarter. Jarkel Joiner scored nine points as the Raptors led 33-31 heading into the first break.

Toronto continued to shoot lights out throughout the second quarter. The visitors shot over 55 percent from the field while also holding the Magic to just 23 points in the period.

The Raptors' lead ballooned to 18 points early in the fourth quarter, but the Magic clawed back to within one point with just under a minute. Osceola gained possession with 16 seconds left in the game, and Smart hit a heavily contested three while also drawing a foul. The former LSU Tiger hit the go-ahead free throw, and the Magic stole a win to claim first place.

Up Next:

The Magic host Faith and Family Night, presented by Court Customs on Wednesday, January 28 when they face the Raptors 905 again at Osceola Heritage Park. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and can be seen on FanDuel Sports Network Sun and NBAGLeague.com. Fans can purchase single game, season and group tickets at OsceolaMagic.com/2025-26-tickets.

Osceola will host the Westchester Knicks on Dominican Heritage Night, presented by ProSolar Systems. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Dominican flag-themed hat. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and can be seen on FanDuel Sports Network Florida and ESPN+.

Head Coach Dylan Murphy:

"It started with us being in a good rhythm offensively in the first quarter and defense was ok. Then they [Raptors 905] went zone, and we could not figure out their zone offensively and that affected our defense. We came out of halftime and figured out what we wanted to do against the zone. They've played zone in previous games, and we thought we were ready for it, but they played it way more than we've seen. We'll be ready for it two days from now when we face them again. I don't want to pretend we had a great offensive second half, but we held them to 21 points in the third and fourth quarters. That was the difference, and we did just enough offensively. [Phillip Wheeler] got a huge stop at the end, and we executed our end of game plays. It's one of the toughest and best wins we've had in my three years here."

Box Score:

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final

Magic 31 23 31 27 112

Raptors 33 34 21 21 109

NBA G League Next Up Game:

Fan voting is now open for the 2026 NBA G League Next Up Game, presented by AT&T. Voting is open through January 31. Fans can help send their favorite Osceola Magic players to NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles!

In Case You Missed It:

The Magic are selling game-worn jerseys from all their 2025-26 theme nights. Fans can purchase their favorite player's jersey at https://e.givesmart.com/events/MCl/. All proceeds help support the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation.

Sponsor Spotlight:

The Osceola Magic wants to thank Experience Kissimmee for being the giveaway sponsor of the Porky Pig bobblehead for tonight's Looney Tunes Night.







