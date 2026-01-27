Martin and Murray-Boyles Selected to Participate in 2026 Rising Stars

The NBA announced Monday that Toronto Raptors two-way guard Alijah Martin and forward Collin Murray-Boyles have been selected to participate in the 2026 Castrol Rising Stars showcase, set for Friday, Feb. 13 at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, as part of NBA All-Star 2026. Martin has been named to the NBA G League team, becoming the first player in Raptors 905 history to receive this honour.

Martin has posted averages of 18.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 30.6 minutes in 21 games (all starts) with the 905 this season. He is shooting .500 (133-166) from the field, including .392 (47-120) from three-point range, and currently ranks third among rookies in scoring in the G League. Martin has helped the 905 to a league best 24-3 record (Tip-Off Tournament and regular season combined) which included an appearance in the 2025 G League Winter Showcase Final.

Murray-Boyles is averaging 7.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 21.5 minutes in 37 games (13 starts) this season. He is shooting .536 (119-222) from the field, including .349 (15-43) from three-point range, and recorded three double-doubles. Murray-Boyles currently ranks in the top 10 among rookie in rebounds, steals (0.86) and blocks (0.70) per game, and field goal percentage. He also leads all first-year players with 94 total offensive rebounds. Highlighting his season was 17 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks in an overtime victory Jan. 11 against Philadelphia, becoming the first rookie since David Robinson in 1990 to record 15/15/3/3/3 in the same game.

The annual showcase of premier young talent will feature a mini-tournament with four teams and three games. The Rising Stars player pool consists of 11 NBA sophomores, 10 NBA rookies and seven players who have played in NBA G League games this season. The 21 NBA players, selected by NBA assistant coaches, will be drafted onto three seven-player teams. The seven NBA G League players, selected by the league office, will comprise the fourth team.







