Martin and Murray-Boyles Selected to Participate in 2026 Rising Stars
Published on January 26, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Raptors 905 News Release
The NBA announced Monday that Toronto Raptors two-way guard Alijah Martin and forward Collin Murray-Boyles have been selected to participate in the 2026 Castrol Rising Stars showcase, set for Friday, Feb. 13 at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, as part of NBA All-Star 2026. Martin has been named to the NBA G League team, becoming the first player in Raptors 905 history to receive this honour.
Martin has posted averages of 18.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 30.6 minutes in 21 games (all starts) with the 905 this season. He is shooting .500 (133-166) from the field, including .392 (47-120) from three-point range, and currently ranks third among rookies in scoring in the G League. Martin has helped the 905 to a league best 24-3 record (Tip-Off Tournament and regular season combined) which included an appearance in the 2025 G League Winter Showcase Final.
Murray-Boyles is averaging 7.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 21.5 minutes in 37 games (13 starts) this season. He is shooting .536 (119-222) from the field, including .349 (15-43) from three-point range, and recorded three double-doubles. Murray-Boyles currently ranks in the top 10 among rookie in rebounds, steals (0.86) and blocks (0.70) per game, and field goal percentage. He also leads all first-year players with 94 total offensive rebounds. Highlighting his season was 17 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks in an overtime victory Jan. 11 against Philadelphia, becoming the first rookie since David Robinson in 1990 to record 15/15/3/3/3 in the same game.
The annual showcase of premier young talent will feature a mini-tournament with four teams and three games. The Rising Stars player pool consists of 11 NBA sophomores, 10 NBA rookies and seven players who have played in NBA G League games this season. The 21 NBA players, selected by NBA assistant coaches, will be drafted onto three seven-player teams. The seven NBA G League players, selected by the league office, will comprise the fourth team.
NBA G League Stories from January 26, 2026
- Martin and Murray-Boyles Selected to Participate in 2026 Rising Stars - Raptors 905
- Jaylon Tyson Selected to Participate in 2026 Castrol Rising Stars at NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles - Cleveland Charge
- Tristen Newton Selected to 2026 NBA Castrol Rising Stars Game - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- David Jones Garcia Selected to Represent G League in 2026 NBA Rising Star - Austin Spurs
- Ron Harper Jr. Named to 2026 Castrol Rising Stars at NBA All-Star Weekend - Maine Celtics
- Sean East II Named to the 2026 NBA Rising Stars Game - Salt Lake City Stars
- Philadelphia 76ers Sign Center Charles Bassey to 10-Day Contract - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Stockton Kings Defeat Salt Lake City Stars - Stockton Kings
- Greensboro Swarm Announce Sellout Ahead of January 31 Contest, January 30 Seating Limited - Greensboro Swarm
- The San Diego Clippers Acquire Cam Reddish - San Diego Clippers
- Rip City Remix Game Postponed Until January 27 at 6 p.m. - Rip City Remix
- Legends-Remix Postponed - G League
- Moore Makes History as Motor City Cruises to Win Fifth Straight - Motor City Cruise
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.