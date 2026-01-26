The San Diego Clippers Acquire Cam Reddish

The San Diego Clippers announced today that the team has acquired forward Cam Reddish from the Austin Spurs in exchange for the Clippers' 2027 first-round draft pick.

Reddish, 26, appeared in 33 games with the Los Angeles Lakers last season before being waived on March 27th. The 6-7 forward holds career averages of 8.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 23.1 minutes in 316 games (169 starts) with the Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers. Reddish has scored in double figures in 97 career games, including 20 games with 20+ points and two games with 30+ points, and recorded multiple steals in 70 games.

Born in Norristown, Pa., Reddish earned McDonald's All-American honors and was named Mr. Pennsylvania as a senior in 2018. Originally selected with the 10th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Duke, Reddish appeared in 36 games (35 starts) in his lone collegiate season, averaging 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals in 29.7 minutes.







