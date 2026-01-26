The San Diego Clippers Acquire Cam Reddish
Published on January 26, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
San Diego Clippers News Release
The San Diego Clippers announced today that the team has acquired forward Cam Reddish from the Austin Spurs in exchange for the Clippers' 2027 first-round draft pick.
Reddish, 26, appeared in 33 games with the Los Angeles Lakers last season before being waived on March 27th. The 6-7 forward holds career averages of 8.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 23.1 minutes in 316 games (169 starts) with the Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers. Reddish has scored in double figures in 97 career games, including 20 games with 20+ points and two games with 30+ points, and recorded multiple steals in 70 games.
Born in Norristown, Pa., Reddish earned McDonald's All-American honors and was named Mr. Pennsylvania as a senior in 2018. Originally selected with the 10th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Duke, Reddish appeared in 36 games (35 starts) in his lone collegiate season, averaging 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals in 29.7 minutes.
NBA G League Stories from January 26, 2026
- Stockton Kings Defeat Salt Lake City Stars - Stockton Kings
- Greensboro Swarm Announce Sellout Ahead of January 31 Contest, January 30 Seating Limited - Greensboro Swarm
- The San Diego Clippers Acquire Cam Reddish - San Diego Clippers
- Rip City Remix Game Postponed Until January 27 at 6 p.m. - Rip City Remix
- Legends-Remix Postponed - G League
- Moore Makes History as Motor City Cruises to Win Fifth Straight - Motor City Cruise
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Clippers Stories
- The San Diego Clippers Acquire Cam Reddish
- Oklahoma City Blues Sweep Season Series against the San Diego Clippers
- Oklahoma City Blues Beat the San Diego Clippers
- San Diego Clippers Split Season Series against Mexico City Capitanes Despite Jahmyl Telfort and John Poulakdias Career Nights
- La Clippers Sign Patrick Baldwin Jr. to 10-Day Contract.