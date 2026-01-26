Rip City Remix Game Postponed Until January 27 at 6 p.m.
Published on January 26, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Rip City Remix News Release
The Rip City Remix and the NBA G League have postponed tonight's home game vs. Texas Legends at 6:00 p.m. due to winter weather conditions impacting team travel. The newly rescheduled time for this game is tomorrow, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. at Chiles Center.
Fans already holding tickets originally issued for tonight can use those tickets for entry at Chiles Center on Tuesday evening.
For the most up-to-date information, follow us on social media @ripcityremix.
