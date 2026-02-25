Sean Pedulla Earns NBA Two-Way Contract Call-Up with LA Clippers

Published on February 25, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Rip City Remix News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Los Angeles Clippers and San Diego Clippers announced that they have signed Remix guard Sean Pedulla to a Two-Way contract.

This season with the Remix, Pedulla appeared in 36 games to average for 19.7 points, 5.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game. The Ole Miss product tied the Remix franchise record in scoring with a 46-point performance and broke the Remix record with 18 assists in consecutive games vs. the Skyhawks.

Pedulla is the third player from Rip City to be Called-Up this season and seventh player all-time in franchise history.







NBA G League Stories from February 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.