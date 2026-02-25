Sean Pedulla Earns NBA Two-Way Contract Call-Up with LA Clippers
Published on February 25, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Rip City Remix News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Los Angeles Clippers and San Diego Clippers announced that they have signed Remix guard Sean Pedulla to a Two-Way contract.
This season with the Remix, Pedulla appeared in 36 games to average for 19.7 points, 5.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game. The Ole Miss product tied the Remix franchise record in scoring with a 46-point performance and broke the Remix record with 18 assists in consecutive games vs. the Skyhawks.
Pedulla is the third player from Rip City to be Called-Up this season and seventh player all-time in franchise history.
NBA G League Stories from February 25, 2026
- Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Capital City Go-Go: February 25, 2026 - Westchester Knicks
- Sean Pedulla Earns NBA Two-Way Contract Call-Up with LA Clippers - Rip City Remix
- Osceola Magic Postpone Wednesday Night Matchup with Cleveland Charge - Osceola Magic
- College Park Skyhawks and Goodwill of North Georgia to Host 'Throwback Thursday' against the Raptors 905 on February 26 - College Park Skyhawks
- Clippers Hold off Late Vipers Run for Road Victory - San Diego Clippers
- Bulls Handle the Herd to Improve to .500 - Windy City Bulls
- Santa Cruz Drops Five-Game Road Trip Finale 128-126 to Rip City - Santa Cruz Warriors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rip City Remix Stories
- Sean Pedulla Earns NBA Two-Way Contract Call-Up with LA Clippers
- Rip City Remix Celebrate Women's Empowerment in Collaboration with the Portland Fire and Rose Haven
- Sean Pedulla Sets Franchise Assist Record and Ties Scoring Record in Back-To-Back Games against Skyhawks
- Blake Hinson Earns NBA Call-Up, Signs Two-Way Contract with Jazz
- Blake Hinson Selected to NBA G League Next Up Game Player Pool