Bulls Handle the Herd to Improve to .500

Published on February 25, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, handled the Wisconsin Herd 112-104 Tuesday night. The back court duo of Chicago Bulls two-way guards Mac McClung and Yuki Kawamura combined for 64 points. McClung led the offensive effort with 38 points, sinking seven threes and dishing out eight assists.

The Bulls battled shorthanded with only eight available players but managed to string together enough runs to finish on top. The Herd came out firing led by a 16-point frame by Herd guard Cormac Ryan. Despite five turnovers apiece in the quarter, the Bulls went into the second up by a narrow five points. Both teams struggled from the field in the second with the Bulls shooting 39.3% and the Herd connecting 43.5%. Another double-digit frame by McClung propelled the Bulls to extend the lead to 13 before finishing up by seven. The Bulls came out firing in the second half, capitalizing on the six turnovers by the Herd and holding Ryan to just two points in the third frame. With the Bulls outscoring the Herd 30-19 in the quarter, an 18-point lead going into the fourth put the Bulls in winning contention. Despite a late push by the Herd, shooting 61.1% from the field, the Bulls built a big enough cushion to finish with the victory.

Alongside McClung, Kawamura notched a near triple-double of 26 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. Bulls forward/center Giorgi Bezhanishvili notched a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Bulls guard Caleb Grill rounded out the double-digit scoring putting up another 15 points and sinking five threes.

Ryan was the lead scorer for the Herd, putting up 36 points, shooting 63% from the field. Center Lacey James notched a double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds. Herd guard Johnny Davis put up 14 points and grabbed six rebounds. Herd forward Justyn Hamilton came off the bench to tally his own double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds.

With the win the Bulls improve to 11-11 while the Herd sink to 7-17. Windy City will end the month on the road with a trip to Portland, Maine. The Bulls will face off against the Maine Celtics Friday, February 27. Tip-off is set for 6pm CST and the game will be broadcast on CHSN and Prime Video.







