Clippres Fall Short against Rio Grande Valley

Published on February 25, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Edinburg, Texas - Playing with a shorthanded roster on the second night of a back-to-back, the San Diego Clippers fell to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, 109-102, on Wednesday night.

The Clippers had three players above the 20-point mark but couldn't overcome the Vipers early advantage.

TyTy Washington Jr. scored 24 points, four assists and two steals, shooting 10-of-18 from the field. Guard Sean Pedulla finished with 24 points, seven assists, five rebounds and four steals. Pedulla has now scored 20 or more points in all three games with San Diego and recorded at least four steals for the second time this season. Jahmyl Telfort tallied 20 points, five rebounds and three assists, marking his third 20-point performance in his last four games.

San Diego forced 24 turnovers and recorded a season-high 14 steals but the Vipers advantage on the boards (54-32) and depth proved too much for the Clippers. Despite multiple comeback attempts, San Diego was unable to erase Rio Grande Valley's early lead.

The Vipers were paced by Tristan Newton's 34 points, six rebounds and four assists. Caleb McConnell notched his first double-double of the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

San Diego will travel to Santa Cruz, California, on Friday, February 27 for a two-game set against the Warriors. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. PST.







