Hustle Tip-Off Home Stand with Loss to Swarm

Published on February 25, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (4-19), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, were defeated 126-105 by the Greensboro Swarm (17-6) to tip-off a three-game home stand at Landers Center.

Tyler Burton paced Memphis with 28 points and 11 rebounds. Charlie Brown Jr. contributed 19 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Eric Dixon scored 18 points. Lawson Lovering registered 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Paul Watson added nine points off the bench.

Tidjane Salaün led Greensboro with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Jaylen Sims added 19 points off the bench. Tosan Evbuomwan and Antonio Reeves tallied 16 points each. PJ Hall totaled 15 points and 12 rebounds.

A back-and-forth first half featured 16 lead changes and 10 ties before Greensboro concluded the half with a 58-54 lead. The Swarm opened the third quarter on a 19-2 run and led by as many as 35 in the second half.

Greensboro outscored the Hustle 66-48 in the paint and tallied 27 fast break points. The Swarm outrebounded the Hustle 61-41. Memphis scored 20 second chance points.

The Hustle home stand will continue with a back-to-back against the Wisconsin Herd on Thursday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. CT.

