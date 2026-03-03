Hustle Split Back-To-Back with Wisconsin

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (5-20), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, were defeated 134-126 by the Wisconsin Herd (8-18) to split the back-to-back set at Landers Center.

Eric Dixon paced Memphis with 28 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Tyler Burton registered 23 points and six rebounds. DeJon Jarreaucontributed 20 points, six rebounds and eight assists. Charlie Brown Jr. scored 18 points. Lance Terry added 17 points off the bench.

Mark Sears led the Herd with 30 points, nine rebounds and 12 assists. Cormac Ryan tallied 28 points and seven assists. Johnny Davis scored 20 points. Kira Lewis Jr. registered 20 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Wisconsin opened the game on a 20-7 run to take an early double-digit lead. After trailing by as many as 16, Memphis fought back to take a one-point lead into the fourth quarter. The teams were tied at 113 with 3:51 remaining when the Herd used an 11-2 burst to pull away for the win.

Memphis scored 24 points off turnovers and 17 second chance points. Wisconsin shot 58.8 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from beyond the arc. The Herd outrebounded the Hustle 49-35 and scored 60 points in the paint.

Memphis will travel to Texas for a matchup against the Austin Spurs on Sunday, March 1, at 3 p.m. CT at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

