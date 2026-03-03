Valley Suns Complete Trade with Raptors 905

Published on March 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Valley Suns News Release







PHOENIX- The Valley Suns today completed a trade with Raptors 905, acquiring a first-round pick in the 2027 NBA G League Draft in exchange for Valley forward Tyrese Samuel.







NBA G League Stories from March 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.