Valley Suns Complete Trade with Raptors 905
Published on March 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Valley Suns News Release
PHOENIX- The Valley Suns today completed a trade with Raptors 905, acquiring a first-round pick in the 2027 NBA G League Draft in exchange for Valley forward Tyrese Samuel.
