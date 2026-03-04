Osceola Magic Prevail in Overtime Thriller over Skyforce

Published on March 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic (18-7) bench lifted the team to a 113-106 win in overtime against the Sioux Falls Skyforce (14-13) on Tuesday night at Osceola Heritage Park. Phillip Wheeler tied his season high with 27 points to lead the unit that scored 57 of the Magic's points.

Skyforce two-way player Trevor Keels returned to the team and scored a team-high 24 points. Josh Christopher scored 23 points, and NBA Dunk Contest winner Keshad Johnson turned in a 12-point, 11-rebound performance.

Alex Morales recorded his eighth double-double of the season with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Neither team could pull away early in the night and were deadlocked at 60-60, going into halftime. Lester Quiñones scored 11 points and both Javonte Smart and Wheeler scored 10 to pace Osceola.

Sioux Falls pulled ahead in the third quarter, shooting 70 percent from the field and led 91-83 heading into the final frame. However, the Magic defense locked in during the fourth quarter and held the visiting Skyforce to just 15 points while shooting 20 percent from the field. Wheeler and Jarron Cumberland combined for 17 of the Magic's 23 points in the final period to force overtime.

With a target score of 113 needed, Wheeler put the Magic in front with an early three in overtime. Smart and Morales each scored a bucket in the extra period, and Reece Beekman recorded two steals to set up the game-winning shot to give Osceola their first overtime win of the season.

Up Next:

Osceola will welcome the Maine Celtics to Osceola Heritage Park for a two-game series starting on Sunday, March 8. The team will host Autism Awareness Night, presented by Angels on Earth LLC on Sunday.

Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. ET and can be seen on FanDuel Sports Network Florida and NBA TV. Single game, season and group tickets are still available for all Osceola Magic home games at OsceolaMagic.com/2025-26-tickets.

Head Coach Dylan Murphy:

"Just gutsy. We gave up 15 points in the fourth quarter and no points in overtime. The guys just defended. They were tied together and connected. We just fought and it was one of those nasty, grind it out games and we found a way to win."

Box Score:

1st 2nd 3rd 4th OT Final

Magic 26 34 23 23 7 113

Skyforce 26 34 31 15 0 106

Sponsor Spotlight:

The Osceola Magic wants to thank Angels on Earth LLC. for being the presenting partner for the team's Autism Awareness Night on Sunday, March 8.







NBA G League Stories from March 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.