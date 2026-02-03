Damion Baugh Selected to NBA G League Up Next Game
Published on February 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Valley Suns News Release
PHOENIX - Valley Suns guard Damion Baugh has been selected to participate in the NBA G League Next Up Game, which will be played in Los Angeles as part of NBA All-Star 2026, the NBA G League announced today.
Baugh has appeared in 29 games this season, between the G League's Tip-Off Tournament and regular season slate, averaging 22.8 points, 7.8 assists and 6.0 rebounds. He scored a season-high 34 points against the Memphis Hustle on Dec. 29th and has recorded six double-doubles this season, including a triple-double against the Oklahoma City Blue on Jan. 7th.
The NBA League Up Next Game presented by AT&T will be held as part of NBA All-Star 2026 in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 15 at 11:30 am PT/2:30 pm ET. Coaches from the 2025 NBA G League Winter Showcase champion Salt Lake City Stars as well as the San Diego Clippers will select four teams from a pool of 28 players and serve as coaches. Four teams of seven players will compete in two semifinal games, followed by the championship game. The event will use a format like the NBA Rising Stars, with semifinal games played to 35 points and the championship game will be played to 30 points.
NBA G League Stories from February 3, 2026
- Blake Hinson Selected to NBA G League Next Up Game Player Pool - Rip City Remix
- Jaden Akins and John Ukomadu to Represent Motor City Cruise During NBA G League All-Star Weekend - Motor City Cruise
- South Bay Guard RJ Davis Named NBA G League Player of the Week - South Bay Lakers
- Daishen Nix Selected to 2026 NBA G League Next Up Game - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Dink Pate and Dillon Jones Selected to Participate in the 2026 NBA G League Next Up Game - Westchester Knicks
- Young Earns Selection to NBA G League All-Star Events - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Labissiere and Williams Named to NBA G League Next up Game - Capital City Go-Go
- Lawson, Martin to Participate in 2026 Next up Game - Raptors 905
- James Akinjo Named to NBA G League Next Up Game Roster - Grand Rapids Gold
- Thompson, McGlothan Set to Represent Boom at NBA All-Star 2026 - Noblesville Boom
- Jonas Aidoo Selected to NBA G League Next up Game Presented by AT&T - Greensboro Swarm
- Cleveland's Hayes & Omier Named to NBA G League Next Up Game - Cleveland Charge
- Lester Quiñones Named to NBA G League Next Up Game - Osceola Magic
- Alexander, Dickinson Selected to G League Next Up Game Presented by AT&T - Birmingham Squadron
- Damion Baugh Selected to NBA G League Up Next Game - Valley Suns
- Rocco Zikarsky Named to NBA G League Next Up Game - Iowa Wolves
- Salt Lake City Stars Announce Sean East II Will Participate in 2026 NBA G League Next up Game - Salt Lake City Stars
- Patrick Baldwin Jr. Selected to the NBA G League Next Up Game - San Diego Clippers
- South Bay Lakers Guard RJ Davis Selected to NBA G League Next Up Game - South Bay Lakers
- Warriors Open Five-Game Road Trip with 130-110 Loss to Oklahoma City - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Birmingham Squadron Honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with Mlk Celebration - Birmingham Squadron
- Birmingham Squadron Partners with Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama to Raise Awareness and Support - Birmingham Squadron
- Yellow Jackets: Delaware Celebrates Mental Health Awareness on February 7 - Delaware Blue Coats
- Stars Fall to Clippers in a Heartbreaker in Final Seconds - Salt Lake City Stars
- Osceola Magic Kick off Black History Month with Comeback Win over Lakers - Osceola Magic
- Cleveland Charge Best Skyhawks in First of Two-Game Series, 133-115 - College Park Skyhawks
- Long Island Goes on Franchise-Record 25-0 Run for Comeback Win over Grand Rapids - Long Island Nets
- Shorthanded Charge Win in College Park - Cleveland Charge
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.