Damion Baugh Selected to NBA G League Up Next Game

Published on February 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Valley Suns News Release







PHOENIX - Valley Suns guard Damion Baugh has been selected to participate in the NBA G League Next Up Game, which will be played in Los Angeles as part of NBA All-Star 2026, the NBA G League announced today.

Baugh has appeared in 29 games this season, between the G League's Tip-Off Tournament and regular season slate, averaging 22.8 points, 7.8 assists and 6.0 rebounds. He scored a season-high 34 points against the Memphis Hustle on Dec. 29th and has recorded six double-doubles this season, including a triple-double against the Oklahoma City Blue on Jan. 7th.

The NBA League Up Next Game presented by AT&T will be held as part of NBA All-Star 2026 in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 15 at 11:30 am PT/2:30 pm ET. Coaches from the 2025 NBA G League Winter Showcase champion Salt Lake City Stars as well as the San Diego Clippers will select four teams from a pool of 28 players and serve as coaches. Four teams of seven players will compete in two semifinal games, followed by the championship game. The event will use a format like the NBA Rising Stars, with semifinal games played to 35 points and the championship game will be played to 30 points.







NBA G League Stories from February 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.