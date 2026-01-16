Valley Suns Complete Trade with Memphis Hustle
Published on January 16, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Valley Suns News Release
PHOENIX - The Valley Suns today completed a trade with the Memphis Hustle, acquiring the returning player rights to Charles Matthews and a second-round pick in the 2026 NBA G League Draft (via the Capital City Go-Go). In exchange, the Valley Suns trade Paul Watson to the Hustle.
Matthews (6'-6", 205 pounds) averaged 2.7 points over 13 games with the Memphis Hustle on 45.2% shooting during the 2024-25 season. He has played in a total of 80 games over four years in the NBA G League. The Chicago Native split his college career between Kentucky (2015-16) and Michigan (2016-19). During two seasons at Michigan, Matthews played 75 games and averaged 12.6 points per game.
NBA G League Stories from January 16, 2026
- Valley Suns Complete Trade with Memphis Hustle - Valley Suns
- Memphis Hustle Acquire Paul Watson from Valley Suns - Memphis Hustle
- Cruise Pull Away in Second Half, Top Squadron 109-94 - Motor City Cruise
- Bulls Dominate Clippers in Twenty-Plus Point Victory - Windy City Bulls
- San Diego Clippers Lose to the Windy City Bulls - San Diego Clippers
- Stars Fall to Spurs at the Final Buzzer to Close out Double-Header - Salt Lake City Stars
- Raptors 905 Take First Game in the Capital City - Raptors 905
- Iowa Wolves Shine in Back-To-Back Wins, Besting Valley Suns 137-127 on Thursday - Iowa Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.