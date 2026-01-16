Bulls Dominate Clippers in Twenty-Plus Point Victory

San Diego, Calif. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls dominated in a commanding victory over the San Diego Clippers 131-104 on Thursday night. Windy City guard Mac McClung led all scorers with 29 points, shooting 80% from the field, and neared a double-double with nine assists.

The Bulls set the tone early, going on a 23-7 run in the first quarter. Not connecting from long range, Windy City focused its energy beneath the basket tallying 26 points in the paint in the first frame. This effort resulted in an eight-point lead going into the second period. 13 points by McClung and an efficient team effort of 57.1% shooting from the field helped the Bulls remain in control and extend the lead by 14 going into halftime. In an effort to rally back, the Clippers went on a 14-6 run late in the third, led by 10 points from Clippers forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. Despite the push, the Bulls held on, going into the fourth up by 16. Windy City kept its foot on the gas in the fourth, shooting over 50% from both the field and long range. Outscoring the Clippers 32-21 in the frame, Windy City emerged victorious over San Diego for the first time in franchise history.

Alongside McClung, forward Kevin Knox II had a strong night with 28 points, shooting 56% from three, and a career-high 16 rebounds for a double-double. Forward Mouhamadou Gueye came off the bench to contribute 18 points and eight rebounds. Chicago Bulls two-way forward Emanuel Miller recorded the second double-double of the night with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Guard R.J. Nembhard recorded an additional 16 points. Chicago Bulls two-way guard Yuki Kawamura came off the bench and dished out seven assists in his season debut for Windy City.

For the Clippers, guard Hunter Sallis led the offensive effort with 22 points off the bench. Baldwin Jr. notched 16 points, and forward Jahmyl Telfort was not far behind with 15 points and six rebounds.

With the win the Bulls improve to 5-5 while the Clippers drop to 4-7. Windy City will travel to the East Coast to take on the Westchester Knicks next Friday, January 23rd. Tip-off is set for 6pm CST. The game will be broadcast on NBAGLeague.com and CHSN.







