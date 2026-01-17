Skyhawks Split Two-Game Series with Blue Coats in 155-140 Loss
Published on January 16, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
College Park Skyhawks News Release
COLLEGE PARK, GA - The College Park Skyhawks (4-8) split their two-game series with the Delaware Blue Coats (6-5), losing a high-scoring contest 155-140.
Atlanta Hawks two-way guard RayJ Dennis made NBA G League history, becoming the first player to record 46 points, 15 assists, five rebounds and four steals in a single game, doing so in 37 minutes.
Dennis also tied the all-time Skyhawks scoring record (Tyrese Martin 46 points, 3/17/23), becoming the first Skyhawk to collect 46 points and 15 assists in a game.
After posting a career-high 29 points in his previous outing against Delaware, Skyhawks rookie guard Kobe Johnson set another career best, scoring 17 points in the first half on 7-of-11 shooting. Johnson finished the night with 27 points and has scored 15-or-more points in eight of his last nine games.
The Skyhawks and Blue Coats traded baskets throughout a tightly contested opening period, with the lead changing hands four times in the first quarter. RayJ Dennis set the tone early, scoring 15 points and dishing out six dimes to help push College Park to a 39-35 lead heading into the second quarter.
In the second period, Kobe Johnson took control for College Park, pouring in 15 of his 17 first half points in the second period. The Skyhawks surged to a 79-73 halftime lead, marking the fourth-most points scored in a first half in franchise history. Dennis poured in 24 of his 46 points in the first half, setting yet another career benchmark for most points scored in a half in his career.
The Blue Coats erupted for 43 points in the third quarter, powered by a 15-point period from Philadelphia 76ers center Johni Broome, who scored 25 in the first half. His performance helped propel Delaware to a 116-113 lead heading into the final period.
The Blue Coats broke the game open with a 16-2 run midway through the fourth quarter, securing the first double-digit lead of the night. Delaware pushed the margin to as many as 16 points in the period and closed out a 155-140 victory.
Johni Broome led the way for the Blue Coats, scoring a career-high 50 points and grabbing 17 rebounds. Guards Kennedy Chandler and Malcolm Hill added 25 and 26 points, respectively, with Chandler dishing out 14 helpers along the way.
The Skyhawks will continue their homestand with a matchup with the Maine Celtics on Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. and Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. The matchup on Jan. 18 th features 'Youth Sports Day presented by the Aviation Institute of Maintenance', and Jan. 21 st will be presented by Attorney Ken Nugent.
To stay up to date on everything around the College Park Skyhawks, visit CPSkyhawks.com.
#TrueToTheSouthside#
NBA G League Stories from January 16, 2026
- Herd Earns Victory Over Celtics - Wisconsin Herd
- Skyhawks Split Two-Game Series with Blue Coats in 155-140 Loss - College Park Skyhawks
- Maine Celtics' Winning Streak Snapped in Wisconsin - Maine Celtics
- Jahmir Young Is Making Every Minute Count in Sioux Falls - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Valley Suns Complete Trade with Memphis Hustle - Valley Suns
- Memphis Hustle Acquire Paul Watson from Valley Suns - Memphis Hustle
- Cruise Pull Away in Second Half, Top Squadron 109-94 - Motor City Cruise
- Bulls Dominate Clippers in Twenty-Plus Point Victory - Windy City Bulls
- San Diego Clippers Lose to the Windy City Bulls - San Diego Clippers
- Stars Fall to Spurs at the Final Buzzer to Close out Double-Header - Salt Lake City Stars
- Raptors 905 Take First Game in the Capital City - Raptors 905
- Iowa Wolves Shine in Back-To-Back Wins, Besting Valley Suns 137-127 on Thursday - Iowa Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent College Park Skyhawks Stories
- Skyhawks Split Two-Game Series with Blue Coats in 155-140 Loss
- Historic Night on the Southside Leads to 139-113 Victory over the Delaware Blue Coats
- College Park Drops Contest to Osceola Magic in Return to Gateway Center Arena, 130-109
- College Park Skyhawks Open Five-Game Homestand Tonight against the Osceola Magic
- Gold Split Series with Skyhawks in 122-134 Loss