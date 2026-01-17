Skyhawks Split Two-Game Series with Blue Coats in 155-140 Loss

COLLEGE PARK, GA - The College Park Skyhawks (4-8) split their two-game series with the Delaware Blue Coats (6-5), losing a high-scoring contest 155-140.

Atlanta Hawks two-way guard RayJ Dennis made NBA G League history, becoming the first player to record 46 points, 15 assists, five rebounds and four steals in a single game, doing so in 37 minutes.

Dennis also tied the all-time Skyhawks scoring record (Tyrese Martin 46 points, 3/17/23), becoming the first Skyhawk to collect 46 points and 15 assists in a game.

After posting a career-high 29 points in his previous outing against Delaware, Skyhawks rookie guard Kobe Johnson set another career best, scoring 17 points in the first half on 7-of-11 shooting. Johnson finished the night with 27 points and has scored 15-or-more points in eight of his last nine games.

The Skyhawks and Blue Coats traded baskets throughout a tightly contested opening period, with the lead changing hands four times in the first quarter. RayJ Dennis set the tone early, scoring 15 points and dishing out six dimes to help push College Park to a 39-35 lead heading into the second quarter.

In the second period, Kobe Johnson took control for College Park, pouring in 15 of his 17 first half points in the second period. The Skyhawks surged to a 79-73 halftime lead, marking the fourth-most points scored in a first half in franchise history. Dennis poured in 24 of his 46 points in the first half, setting yet another career benchmark for most points scored in a half in his career.

The Blue Coats erupted for 43 points in the third quarter, powered by a 15-point period from Philadelphia 76ers center Johni Broome, who scored 25 in the first half. His performance helped propel Delaware to a 116-113 lead heading into the final period.

The Blue Coats broke the game open with a 16-2 run midway through the fourth quarter, securing the first double-digit lead of the night. Delaware pushed the margin to as many as 16 points in the period and closed out a 155-140 victory.

Johni Broome led the way for the Blue Coats, scoring a career-high 50 points and grabbing 17 rebounds. Guards Kennedy Chandler and Malcolm Hill added 25 and 26 points, respectively, with Chandler dishing out 14 helpers along the way.

