San Diego Clippers Lose to the Windy City Bulls

Published on January 16, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

El Segundo, CA - The San Diego Clippers (4-7) lost against the Windy City Bulls (5-5), 131-104.

The San Diego Clippers faced an uphill battle from the opening tip against the Windy City Bulls, falling behind 31-23 after the first quarter. Zach Freemantle paced the Clippers early with eight points in the opening frame. The Clippers surged out of the gate in the second quarter, briefly cutting into to single digits, however, the Bulls regrouped and took command, building a 68-54 advantage by halftime. Hunter Sallis led all Clippers scorers at the break with 15 points, while Freemantle added 10. The third quarter featured a competitive back-and-forth battle, with San Diego trimming the gap to just eight points midway through the period. But the Bulls answered with a decisive run, pushing their lead back to 16 entering the fourth quarter. Sallis continued to pace the Clippers with 20 points, while Patrick Baldwin Jr. chipped in 13. The Windy City Bulls pulled away for a commanding 131-104 victory.

Hunter Sallis paced the Clippers with a career-high 22 points in the losing effort. Patrick Baldwin Jr. contributed 16 points and four assists, while Jahmyl Telfort added 15 points and six rebounds. Derek Ogbeide posted 13 points and eight rebounds, and John Poulakidas chipped in 13 points. Zack Freemantle rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10 points and seven rebounds.

For the Windy City Bulls, Kevin Knox had 28 points and 16 rebounds. Mac McClung followed with 29 points and 9 assists.

Next Up

The San Diego Clippers will travel to face off against the Mexico City Capitanes on January 18th at 2:00pm on NBAGLeague.com.







