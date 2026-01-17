Herd Earns Victory Over Celtics

OSHKOSH, WI - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, beat the Maine Celtics 113-98.

John Butler Jr. paced the Herd with a career-high 27 points while Kobe Stewart followed with 19 points off the bench. Stephen Thompson Jr. added a double-double of 17 points and 10 assists.

The top scorer for the Maine Celtics was Kendall Brown with 19 points. Tosan Evbuomwan and Stefan Todorovic posted 17 points each.

Maine opened the game by hitting four quick threepointers to build an early lead, but the Herd quickly rebounded behind the energy of John Butler Jr., who scored 10 points in the quarter. Wisconsin forced seven Celtics turnovers in the quarter, turning them into 10 points, and closed the period on a 14-0 run sparked by Jamal Bieniemy's cutting layup and back-to-back Kobe Stewart baskets. The Herd erased the early deficit and surged ahead 24-18 at the end of the first quarter.

Wisconsin extended the lead to 13 early in the second behind a stepback three from Victor Oladipo and a Jeremiah Tilmon tipdunk. Maine countered with strong drives to make it a five-point game. The Herd held a steady advantage thanks to additional threes from John Butler Jr. The Celtics closed the half on a 10-2 burst capped by a transition three and a late layup, trimming Wisconsin's lead to 52-47 at halftime. John Butler Jr. powered the Herd with 15 points in the first.

The Herd delivered a defining 21-10 stretch to open the third quarter and take a 16-point lead. The Herd held a commanding double-digit lead for the third quarter behind a 37point explosion in the third quarter, shooting 59.1% and burying six threes. Wisconsin capitalized on turnovers, stretching the lead to as many as 17 behind Stephen Thompson's 12point quarter. By the end of the quarter, the Herd held an imposing 89-74 advantage.

Maine opened the fourth with a three-pointer to briefly cut the deficit early in the fourth quarter. Kobe Stewart immediately answered with a catchandshoot triple and a fastbreak layup to help the Herd maintain control. Alex Antetokounmpo added a transition score, and John Butler Jr. threw down an alleyoop from Stephen Thompson Jr. to seal the win. Despite Maine's late push, Wisconsin matched the Celtics 24-24 in the quarter, riding its earlier surge to a 113-98 victory.

The Herd will return home tomorrow, Jan. 17, to take on the Westchester Knicks with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. CST.

