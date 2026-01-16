Iowa Wolves Shine in Back-To-Back Wins, Besting Valley Suns 137-127 on Thursday

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves were shining bright in the desert once again, beating the Valley Suns 137-127 on Thursday night from Mullett Arena. The Wolves (7-4) bested the Suns in both games and have won their last three contests.

Alize Johnson led Iowa with a season-high 41 points. He added 10 rebounds and five assists, marking his eighth double-double and his second 40+ point effort of the regular season. Johnson went eight-for-eight from three-point range on the night.

Enrique Freeman and Jules Bernard both contributed 20 points, with Freeman adding seven rebounds, and Bernard adding seven assists. Nate Santos tallied 18 points, while Jalen Crutcher tallied 16 points.

The Wolves were lights-out from the field, shooting 59.5% on the night. They scored 60 points in the paint and shot 41.2% from beyond the arc, while out-rebounding the Suns 36-23.

Damion Baugh led the Suns (3-6) with 29 points, 11 assists, and five rebounds. Jaden Shackelford tallied 25 points, and CJ Huntley added 17 points. The Suns shot 57.5% from the field, including 54.5% from beyond the arc.

The Wolves head back to Iowa to host the Long Island Nets in a back-to-back set of afternoon games on Sunday, January 18, and Monday, January 19. Sunday's game is a 3:00 p.m. tip-off for Alpha's Birthday, and Monday's game is a 1:00 p.m. tip-off for MLK Day.







