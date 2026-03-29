Iowa Wolves Sweep Fuels' Postseason Momentum

Published on March 28, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves swept the Oklahoma City Blue 132-117 in front of a crowd of 7,188 on Saturday night.

The Wolves (21-15) got off to a slow start, losing to the Blue (12-24) up until midway through the first quarter after a nice hook shot by Enrique Freeman. There were three different lead changes in the quarter before the Wolves were finally able to grab the lead with three minutes left and hold it for the following three quarters. The Wolves shot 60.9% from the field in the first quarter and outscored the Blue 34-24.

The Wolves retained their momentum heading into the second quarter. They outscored the Blue 32-30 and out-rebounded them 13-12. Zyon Pullin had ten points in this quarter, followed by Enrique Freeman with seven points. The Wolves shot 47.6% from the field. The score heading into halftime was 66-54.

The Wolves were outscored by the Blue in the third quarter 35-34 but were able to maintain their lead. Oklahoma City also outscored Iowa in the paint 20-16. Zyon Pullin added 12 more points during this quarter, bringing his total to 36 points in three quarters. The Wolves shot 42.3% from the field and 42.9% from three.

The Wolves finished the fourth quarter strong, outscoring the Blue 32 to 28. The Wolves led by as many as 23 points, their largest lead of the entire game. Jalen Crutcher scored 13 points during the fourth quarter. Martez Brown also had five rebounds off the bench during this quarter.

Zyon Pullin led scoring for the Wolves with 40 points and seven assists. He was joined by Enrique Freeman, sporting a double-double with 26 points and 15 rebounds. All five of Iowa's starters were in double digits. The team shot 50% from the field and 40% from three throughout the course of the game.

The Blue were led by Zhaire Smith who had 31 points, five assists, and four rebounds. Kendall Munson and Nikola Topic added 22 and 21 points respectively. Four of Oklahoma City's starters were in double digits. They shot 50.6% from the field and 29.2% from three.

The Wolves clinched their spot in the NBA G League Playoffs on Wednesday, March 25. Schedule and opponent details will be released at a later date.







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