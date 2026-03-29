Osceola Magic Clinch Top Seed in Eastern Conference with Win over Cruise

Published on March 28, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







DETROIT, MI - For the third-straight season, the Osceola Magic (26-10) have earned the number one seed throughout the NBA G League Playoffs after a 125-119 win over the Motor City Cruise (22-14) on Saturday night at Wayne State Fieldhouse. The Magic join the Stockton Kings (2022-25) as the only teams in NBA G League history to finish three consecutive seasons as the top seed in their conference.

Alex Morales rejoined Osceola after being with Orlando for the past two games and tied Lester Quiñones with a team-high 23 points. Javonte Smart also chipped in 20 points off the Magic bench. Colin Castleton finished with a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double, his 11th of the season and seventh in a row.

Seven Cruise players scored in double figures, led by Isaac Jones with a game-high 30 points to go along with his 12 rebounds. Dawson Garcia tallied 18 points on 7-of-8 from the field and a perfect 4-of-4 from deep.

John Ukomadu set the tone early with two blocks and a steal to help the Cruise jump out to a quick 9-2 lead in the opening three minutes of the game. The Magic recovered quickly, going on a 15-0 run to regain momentum. Reece Beekman scored nine points in the opening frame to help Osceola hold a 33-22 lead after the first.

The Magic led by as many as 20 points in the first half, but the Cruise would continue to fight back and put themselves in position to steal the game in the fourth quarter. A Garcia three made it a four-point Osceola lead with 9:34 left in the game, but the Magic would once again stretch their advantage to double digits.

In the final moments of the game, Motor City made one last push. Jaden Akins' layup with 16 seconds remaining made it a one-possession game. However, Osceola would hit their free throws down the stretch and come away with the victory.

Up Next:

Osceola will host the Long Island Nets in the Eastern Conference first round on Wednesday night, April 1. Exact time and broadcast information will be announced later. For more ticket information and the full playoff schedule, fans can visit OsceolaMagic.com/playoffs.

Box Score:

1st 2nd 3rd 4th

Final

Magic

33 32 31 29 125

Cruise

22 32 29 36 119

Game Notes:

The Magic finished the regular season with 26 wins, the most by any G League team since the Tip Off/Regular Season split prior to the 2021-22 season.

Colin Castleton surpassed 600 points as a member of the Osceola Magic.

Reece Beekman tied former Magic guard Troy Caupain for second-most steals in a single season in franchise history (72).

Will Baker pulled in two offensive rebounds against the Cruise, passing teammate Colin Castleton for third-most offensive rebounds in a single Magic season with 80.

Osceola Magic Are Back in the Playoffs:

The Osceola Magic are returning to the NBA G League Playoffs, presented by Google, for the third-straight season. Fans can get more information on any potential home playoff games at OsceolaMagic.com/playoffs.







NBA G League Stories from March 28, 2026

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