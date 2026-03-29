Swarm Fall to Skyhawks, 141-138, in Thriller to Close Regular Season, Await Playoff Opponent

Published on March 28, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Greensboro Swarm News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, came up just short in its regular season finale Saturday, falling 141-138 to the College Park Skyhawks in overtime at Novant Health Fieldhouse.

With the result, the Swarm moved to 24-12, matching the franchise's most wins ever in a regular season, while the Skyhawks wrapped up the year with a 14-22 record. The result secures Greensboro as the No.2 seed in the Eastern Conference, with its opening-round matchup pending the outcome of Long Island Nets vs. Cleveland Charge.

Greensboro will host its first-ever home playoff game on March 31 or April 1 at Novant Health Fieldhouse, with the date and opponent to be finalized after Saturday's slate of games. Fans can purchase tickets for the historic contest here.

Terrell Brown Jr. led the Swarm with 23 points off the bench, while Tosan Evbuomwan (21 points, 12 rebounds) and PJ Hall (20 points, 10 rebounds) each recorded double-doubles. Liam McNeeley added 16 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Greensboro totaled 80 points in the paint and 22 offensive rebounds.

College Park was led by RayJ Dennis, who finished with 43 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists. Kobe Johnson added 20 points, including a game-tying jumper at the end of regulation, while Isiah Moore contributed 27 points and 12 rebounds off the bench.

Both teams opened at an efficient pace, with College Park taking a 40-39 lead after one quarter. The Skyhawks shot 66.7% from the field in the period, while Greensboro connected on 60.0%.

The Swarm responded in the second quarter, outscoring College Park 38-28 to take a 77-68 lead into halftime. Greensboro generated offense through second-chance opportunities, posting 11 offensive rebounds and 12 second-chance points in the first half.

College Park regained control in the third quarter, outscoring Greensboro 37-22 while shooting 63.0% (17-of-27) from the field to take a 105-99 advantage. Dennis led the surge, surpassing the 30-point mark in the frame.

Greensboro trailed by as many as 11 in the fourth quarter before rallying to take a 122-120 lead with just over four minutes remaining. The teams traded baskets down the stretch, and a putback from Hall gave the Swarm a two-point advantage with 25.7 seconds left. Dennis answered with a layup to tie the game at 132. McNeeley entered the halfcourt with a chance to take the lead on the ensuing possession, driving right before dumping the ball off to Hall - who was fouled under the basket with 2.4 seconds to play. Hall made both free throws, cashing in on a moonshot to lead by two.

On the final possession, Johnson peeled from the left block to the right elbow, rising up for a game-tying turnaround to extend play to overtime.

In the extra period, both teams had opportunities late before Dennis converted a 3-pointer to reach the overtime target score and secure the win for College Park.

Greensboro will await final confirmation of its first-round playoff matchup, with full details to be announced following the conclusion of Saturday's games.







NBA G League Stories from March 28, 2026

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