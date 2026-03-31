Zyon Pullin Named NBA G League Player of the Week

Published on March 31, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The NBA G League today announced Iowa Wolves guard Zyon Pullin has been named the NBA G League Player of the Week for games played between March 23-28. This is the second time Pullin has received player of the week honors after winning the award earlier this month for games played between March 2-8. This is the 22nd such honor in Wolves franchise history and third such honor this season (Alize Johnson: Jan. 12-18).

Pullin, 6-4, started both games in which he appeared during the week, averaging 37.5 points on 69.2% shooting, including 75.0% from three, 4.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.0 steal in 33.5 minutes per game. Pullin was third in the G League in points per game and his 75.0% three-point shooting percentage led the league among players that attempted at least 10 three-point shots, helping lead the Wolves to a 2-0 record and their first playoff berth since the 2013-14 season.

Pullin started the week on March 26 with a game-high 35-point performance against Oklahoma City, going 12-of-19 from the field, including a season-high 6-of-9 from deep, while dishing out seven assists in a 133-106 win over the Blue. On March 28, he scored a season-high 40 points on 15-of-20 shooting, including a perfect 3-of-3 from three to go along with seven rebounds and four assists, leading the Wolves to a 132-117 win over the Blue, securing a two-game sweep over Oklahoma City in the Wolves' regular season finale.

Since the start of the G League's regular season (Dec. 19), Pullin is averaging 27.6 points on 58.3% shooting from the field, including 56.4% from three, 5.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 35.1 minutes per contest.







NBA G League Stories from March 31, 2026

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