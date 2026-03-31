Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on March 31, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)







This past week Windy City Bulls guard Mac McClung became the NBA G League's all-time leading scorer, Denver Summit FC shattered the National Women's Soccer League attendance record with over 63,000 fans for its home opener, and the United Football League kicked off its third season.

Highlights from this week come from the NBA G League, Women's National Basketball Association, National Women's Soccer League, Major Arena Soccer League, United Football League, Federal Prospects Hockey League, American Hockey League, Professional Women's Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, North American Hockey League, Major League Volleyball, League One Volleyball, Ultimate Frisbee Association, Major League Table Tennis, National Lacrosse League, Women's Lacrosse League, International League, and Pacific Coast League.

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

Chicago Bulls two-way guard Mac McClung became the NBA G League's all-time leading scorer during a career-high, and Windy City franchise record-setting 59-point performance that also set the mark as the third-highest individual scoring game in the G League's 25-year history. Combining the G League's Tip-Off Tournament, regular season, and playoffs across five seasons competing in the league, the 5,335 points McClung has amassed surpassed guard Renaldo Major, who previously held the record with 5,299 points across ten seasons. The 59-point performance was his second 50-plus point game this season, surpassing the previous franchise scoring record he established on March 10 with a 54-point performance against the College Park Skyhawks. "I think it's a product of good coaches and good teammates putting you in situations like this, and also a product of making the most out of whatever your opportunity is, killing your ego and getting better each year," McClung commented following the game.

Windy City Bulls guard Mac McClung ERUPTS For 59 PTS And Becomes The G League All-Time Leading Scorer!

Women's National Basketball Association

As a result of a coin toss conducted the Toronto Tempo has chosen to select sixth in the first round of the league's 30th annual draft when the WNBA Draft 2026 presented by State Street Investment Management SPY is conducted on Monday, April 13. As a result, the Portland Fire will have the first pick in the WNBA Expansion Draft 2026 presented by State Street Investment Management SPY on Friday, April 3, and the seventh pick in the first round of the annual draft on April 13.

Portland Fire will have first pick in WNBA Expansion Draft after coin toss

The WNBA Draft 2026 presented by State Street Investment Management SPY will be held on Monday, April 13 at The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York City. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will announce the draft picks live on ESPN with exclusive coverage beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET. The draft on ESPN, along with WNBA Orange Carpet Special (ESPN2, 5:30 pm ET) and WNBA Countdown Presented by Google (ESPN, 6:30 pm ET) will also be available live on the ESPN App. As determined by the 2026 WNBA Draft Lottery held on November 23, 2025, the Dallas Wings will select first, followed by the Minnesota Lynx (second), Seattle Storm (third), Washington Mystics (fourth), and Chicago Sky (fifth).

"We are proud to welcome State Street Investment Management and SPY as the presenting partner of the WNBA Draft as we celebrate the league's historic 30th season," said WNBA Chief Growth Officer Colie Edison. "Every year, the draft is a defining moment for our league and its future stars, and together with State Street Investment Management, we're excited to create an unforgettable experience as we welcome the next generation of WNBA talent."

SOCCER

National Women's Soccer League

63,004 soccer fans come to Mile High to watch Denver Summit FC's first-ever home game

What a welcome the Denver Summit received in their inaugural match at Mile High. More than 63,000 fans came out, shattering the league record by more than 20,000. The match ended in a scoreless draw, but afterwards, players, coaches, and ownership all had nothing but praise for a historic day in Colorado sports.

Major League Soccer

Following an extensive global search, Blank Family of Businesses Owner and Chairman Arthur M. Blank has named Mauricio Culebro President of Soccer, AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE). Culebro will oversee all aspects of Atlanta United and NWSL Atlanta 2028 and will report directly to AMBSE CEO Rich McKay. With more than 22 years of leadership experience across elite club and federation environments, Culebro is a seasoned sports industry executive, rising from an intern to becoming president of two major professional football clubs and Chief Operating Officer of the Mexican Football Federation. "This is an exciting day as we welcome Mauricio to Atlanta and our family of businesses," said Blank. "As we progressed through the search process, Mauricio's impressive experience and clear vision to elevate our clubs made him an outstanding fit to lead Atlanta United and NWSL Atlanta 2028. While he may be new to MLS and the NWSL, Mauricio is not new to building and operating successful global soccer clubs, and I am fully confident in his ability to help return Atlanta United to the level our fans deserve, while leading the launch of our NWSL club. I would also like to thank our search committee and Sportsology Group who dedicated their time, effort and expertise throughout this extensive process."

Major Arena Soccer League

On this week's edition of MASL Ten For Ten, Erik Bergrud sits down with Sporting Kansas City and United States Men's National Team alumni Matt Besler to talk about his career and the influence the KC Attack had on him as a child growing up in soccer

FOOTBALL

United Football League

The UFL introduced a rule where 60+ yard field goals are worth 4 points ¬Â¦ and DC Defenders kicker Matt McCrane is the first to hit one.

Louisville's UFL Debut, A Stunning Upset & A Crowd Embarrassment - UFL Week 1 Recap

Canadian Football League

The Saskatchewan Roughriders Football Club is proud to announce that Head Coach Corey Mace has been named the Canadian Football League's Coach of the Year following a Grey Cup championship season. Mace led the Roughriders to the title in 2025, becoming just the fifth head coach in franchise history to guide the Club to a championship. The victory capped a remarkable season that saw Saskatchewan finish 12-6 and first overall in the CFL, establishing itself as one of the league's most complete teams. "Corey leads with authenticity, consistency and a clear understanding of not only the team, but also the Saskatchewan Roughriders organization and our community," said Roughriders Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Jeremy O'Day. "From day one, he dedicated himself to bringing the Club its fifth Grey Cup championship, building strong relationships with our players and creating an environment where they can succeed. He's been outstanding for our organization and a key part of our success."

Saskatchewan Roughriders Head Coach Corey Mace wins 2025 CFL Coach of the Year award.

Arena Football One

Nashville Kats President and Partner Jeff Fisher has announced that WWE Hall of Famer and professional wrestling promoter Jeff Jarrett is now Managing Partner and Co-Owner for the Arena Football One team. "We are so excited to have Jeff Jarrett play a lead role in our franchise management team on a variety of levels," Fisher said. "Obviously, he is among the best in any business at promotions and marketing and all the components that come with that. Jeff's impact on the Kats will be immeasurable, and his leadership and experiences are invaluable resources." For Jarrett's countless contributions to the professional wrestling world, he was inducted into the TNA/Impact Hall of Fame in 2015 and the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018. He has collected over 80 championships in promotions across the globe. "The legacy and leadership abilities of Jeff Fisher make it an honor to be his business partner with the Kats," Jarrett said. "I'm a third-generation promoter with 40 years in the industry. I am honored to be called by Coach Fisher to help him and the Kats create excitement both on and off the field."

National Arena League

The National Arena League (NAL), represented by Stoked Sports & Entertainment and Sky Top Content, is proud to announce that it has entered into a multi-year agreement with Scripps Sports Network, marking a significant step forward in the league's continued growth and national visibility. Through this partnership, the NAL will align with a proven leader in broadcasting, leveraging Scripps Sports' expansive distribution across local stations and national platforms to reach audiences nationwide. Commissioner Brandon Ikard stated, "This is something I have been working toward for a long time, and I am proud to see it come together with the support of Stoked Sports & Entertainment and Sky Top Content. This agreement gives the National Arena League the ability to be viewed in over 120 million households nationwide and creates a major opportunity for our teams, players, and fans."

HOCKEY

Federal Prospects Hockey League

A new team based in DeSoto County, Mississippi, is officially joining the fast-paced world of the Federal Prospects Hockey League with the announcement of a new professional hockey franchise. This exciting addition expands the FPHL roster and brings high-energy, hard-hitting professional hockey to North Mississippi and the Greater Memphis Area. "This is more than just hockey," said team owner Andreas Johansson. "It's about energizing the community and building a team the entire region can rally behind. The FPHL is based on building relationships with fans, involving the entire community, and bringing affordable, fast-paced, fun entertainment for the entire family. We believe that all sports fans will be encouraged by our affordable ticket pricing and favorable schedule." "The league's financial model allows teams to be successful in markets where other leagues have not," Johansson said. "We're really excited to add the Mid-South, an area that has shown it wants professional hockey back, into the mix."

New pro hockey team coming to the Mid-South

American Hockey League

Manitoba's Tyrel Bauer and Tucson's Montana Onyebuchi drop the gloves at center ice in a heavyweight tilt that goes a full minute with nonstop action.

Professional Women's Hockey League

2025-26 PWHL Takeover Tour Recap! - Chicago Game Two

Western Hockey League

2025-26 WHL Power Rankings: Week 26

Ontario Hockey League

OHL Plays of the Week

North American Hockey League

Top 5 Plays of the Week

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Volleyball

The stars were out at the Major League Volleyball All-Star Match, showcasing the elite talent from across this major league. In front of a national audience on CBS, the Team Meske All-Stars defeated the Team Launiere All-Stars, 2-1. A total of 5,380 fans - a sellout capacity in the lower bowl that spilled into the upper sections - witnessed the second annual gathering of MLV's top players. Beyond the on-court competition, the match represented a significant milestone for the sport. As Major League Volleyball enters the final weeks of its third season, the success of the All-Star event reflects the league's increasing national attention and the continued rise in visibility for women's professional volleyball. "This event represents something much bigger than a single match," said head coach Dan Meske. "To see this level of talent, paired with this kind of atmosphere and fan support, really speaks to where the game is heading. It's exciting to be part of something that continues to grow and build momentum across the country. And just as important, college aged players now have a real opportunity to compete in the MLV and represent their home country on a professional stage."

2026 AdventHealth MLV All-Star Match Recap

Major League Volleyball and the Columbus Fury are proud to announce that the married co-owners, Andrea Mitchell and Andy Sandler, have acquired the Columbus Fury. This transaction marks a powerful new chapter for professional volleyball in Central Ohio and signals continued national growth for Major League Volleyball. Andrea is a nationally recognized financial services attorney and managing partner of Mitchell Sandler PLLC, one of the nation's leading majority women-owned and women-managed financial services law firms. She is also a member of the Board of Directors of Dave Inc., a publicly traded financial technology company. Andy is an entrepreneur and lawyer. He is part of the new ownership group of the Tampa Bay Rays and owns the Greensboro Grasshoppers, Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, and Lexington Legends minor league baseball teams. He co-founded the Mitchell Sandler law firm with Andrea and leads Temerity Capital Partners, which owns and operates financial services compliance technology and professional services companies. "When I think about leading the Columbus Fury, I start with purpose," said Andrea. "Like any great organization, success begins with a clear sense of 'why.' For me, that means using this platform to advance women's professional sports, to put the health and wellness of our players first, and to ensure the long-term sustainability of volleyball in America. Our vision is to make the Fury a permanent and respected fixture in professional sports-a team that stands for excellence, inclusion, and the power of women leading at every level."

All United Sports and Entertainment has named Kate Greenberg as Team President for MLV DC, the organization's new Major League Volleyball franchise that will begin play in 2027. Greenberg will oversee all aspects of the club's commercial, operational, and community-facing functions as the team builds toward its inaugural season. The hire comes alongside the formal launch of Major League Volleyball DC, adding a fourth professional women's sports franchise to the Washington market. "Washington, D.C. doesn't just follow movements, it leads them," said Kate Greenberg, Team President, MLV DC. "I have spent much of my career in our city building fanbases and engaging the community to play an active role in the wide-ranging impact of professional sports. The opportunity with MLV DC is genuinely unlike anything that has existed in this market with a sport that's female-led. We are straight to work and invite all of the DMV to take flight with us from the start."

League One Volleyball

League One Volleyball (LOVB) today announced that Synergy Sports Capital, the $150 million private equity fund led by former NFL players Terrence C. Murphy Sr. and Reggie Bush, has made a strategic investment in the league to acquire operating rights for LOVB Salt Lake. The investment builds on the momentum of Synergy Sports Capital's recently announced inaugural fund, which focuses on acquiring controlling stakes in high-growth emerging sports leagues and teams. As part of the investment, Synergy will assume operating rights to LOVB's Salt Lake team."When we look for owners, we look for leaders who see what this league can become, not just what it is today," said Sandra Idehen, Commissioner of LOVB Pro. "Terrence, Reggie, and the Synergy team understand the journey of elite athletes, the cultural power of sports, and how to build businesses that last. Their investment in LOVB and leadership of the Salt Lake team strengthens our foundation as we build the next great professional league in America."

Terrence C. Murphy, Sr., part of LOVB Salt Lake's new ownership group, explains why he chose to invest in the team, the league, and the community. The former NFL player, volleyball dad, and part-time Park City resident shares his vision for making LOVB Salt Lake "something special."

League One Volleyball (LOVB), the largest community in youth volleyball and the nation's first professional volleyball league built from the club up, today announced that the LOVB Championship will be held at LBS Financial Credit Union Pyramid (6000 E. Atherton St., Long Beach, CA 90815) in Long Beach, Calif., on Thursday, April 16 and Saturday, April 18. Both LOVB Championship dates will air live on USA Network as part of LOVB Pro's multi-year agreement with Versant. First serve for the championship match is set for Saturday, April 18 at 5 p.m. PT. live on USA Network. The LOVB Championship is the culmination of a postseason that begins with the LOVB Playoffs, taking place April 10-12 at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Ky., where the league's top four teams compete in a two-match series. The winners of the Playoffs will meet in Long Beach for the Championship, a two-match series determining the league's second professional champion. Should the series be tied one match apiece, a golden set to 15 points will be played immediately following the second match.

Ultimate Frisbee Association

2026 Season Trailer - Pro Ultimate Frisbee

Major League Table Tennis

THE BEST OF MLTT WEEK 15: Florida Crocs Marc Duran

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

Does anyone think Panger can score on Georgia Swarm goaltender Brett Dobson?

Women's Lacrosse League

The Women's Lacrosse League (WLL) held its 2026 Supplemental Draft, with each of the league's four teams selecting players to expand their rosters from 13 to 19 players in preparation for the WLL's inaugural regular season this summer. The Supplemental Draft order was determined by the results of the 2026 Lexus Championship Series. No trades were permitted during the Supplemental Draft. Each team made their selections in a snake draft format, adding depth and talent ahead of the most expansive competition calendar in WLL history.

The Top 10 Plays from the Lexus WLL Championship Series The St James in Springfield, VA.

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball Draft League

The West Virginia Black Bears are excited to announce Tim Garland has been named manager for the 2026 MLB Draft League season. Garland becomes the eighth manager in Black Bears history after spending the last four seasons as a bench coach in the Detroit Tigers organization. "I'm looking forward to this opportunity to manage in the [MLB] Draft League," said Garland. "We're going to get out there and play hard, execute well, and really emphasize the fundamentals of baseball. We want to have a winning season, and we want to win the right way." Having spent the past two summers with the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens, this will be Garland's first time stepping into a managerial role. The Baltimore, Maryland, native was previously bench coach of the FCL Tigers (2022) and the West Michigan Whitecaps (2023) under manager and former big-league catcher Brayan Peña.

International League

Roger Clemens throws out first pitch to 1986 battery mate Rich Gedman for Triple-A Worcester Opening Day

Zack Wheeler strikes out three batters over three innings in his rehab start for the Leigh Valley IronPigs

Pacific Coast League

Dodgers outfielder/infielder Hyeseong Kim delivers a career-best five-hit performance for Triple-A Oklahoma City Comets







United Football League Stories from March 31, 2026

Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.